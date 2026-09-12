An update on Jannik Sinner’s knee injury has been issued after he withdrew from all three major North American hard-court tournaments, leaving the Italian facing a nervous wait.

The world No 1’s first half of the season was nothing short of historic, as he became the first man to win all five of the season’s first Masters 1000 tournaments.

From the start of the Indian Wells Masters through to his first-round match at the French Open, Sinner was victorious in 30 consecutive matches.

Since then, the Italian has experienced both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

In Paris, he succumbed to intense full-body cramps after leading Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 5-1 in the second round. Sinner had entered the tournament as the biggest betting favourite for any Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal at the same event in 2009.

Four weeks later, Sinner stormed through the field at Wimbledon to successfully defend his title and claim a fifth Grand Slam.

Shortly afterwards, the star withdrew from the Canadian Open, a decision that came as little surprise given he had also opted out of the tournament in 2025.

The world No 1 then withdrew from both the Cincinnati Open and the US Open, explaining that he was suffering from a ‘right-knee issue’ and needed to rest in order to fully recover.

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“Even though I have been working hard with my team and my medical staff, we have now had to make the difficult decision that I will not be able to compete at the US Open this year,” Sinner said in a social media statement.

“We have been back on court in Monte Carlo over the last couple of days and have realised that I still need more time to recover from my right knee issue.

“I’m obviously very sad and disappointed, as New York has a special place in my heart. I was very much looking forward to coming back and playing in the electric atmosphere in front of the great fans there.”

According to the latest Sky Sports update, Sinner has completed a three-week course of treatment at J Medical in Turin for the extra-articular tendon inflammation that forced him to miss the entire North American hard-court swing.

The therapies have reportedly worked well and the world No 1’s condition has improved, with Sinner now set to return to Monte Carlo, his main residence, on Saturday.

He will gradually resume training on court while taking all the necessary precautions, with the ATP 500 in Beijing on September 30 remaining his target for a return to competitive action.

The Italian is the defending champion in the Chinese capital and will compete alongside the likes of Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic.

Sinner and his team will not rush the comeback, with his priority remaining a full recovery before he returns to competition.

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