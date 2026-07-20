Jannik Sinner walked away with a massive prize cheque after successfully defending his Wimbledon title and that helped him to jump to No 4 on the all-time career prize money list.

The Italian was at No 6 before Wimbledon 2026 with the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer headlining the list with Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz the two who were ahead of Sinner at the time.

Zverev himself had move up the list as he overtook both Alcaraz and Sinner with his French Open title run, but he has dropped one spot after the Italian collected $4,830,756 (£3,600,000) in prize money with his latest title at Wimbledon.

The Sinner Rise

Sinner is on the verge of becoming only the fourth player to earn more than $70m in prize money, although Zverev and Alcaraz are not too far away from making it a six-man club.

The five-time Grand Slam has already earned $11,620,364 so far in 2026 and is on course to break the $20m mark for the first time in his career.

Tennis News

Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova won’t keep a lot of their £3.6m Wimbledon prize money – here’s why

‘Jannik Sinner’s scope for improvement is scandalous – he seems limitless’

Last year, he collected $19,120,641 in prize money which included a record $5,071,000 for winning the ATP Finals undefeated.

However, he finished second behind Alcaraz ($21,354,778) on the 2025 earnings list, but he was at No 1 in 2024 as he collected $19,735,703.

Incredibly, Sinner was on $37,238,688 at the end of the 2024 season, but he has added another $32,347,873 since the start of the 2025 campaign.

And if you go even further back, Sinner earned $36 in prize money during his first year as a professional in $36 and now he sits on $69,586,561.

Zverev is now fifth with $68,392,312 and Alcaraz – who has not added any money to his title since April as he is out injured – is on $64,997,598.

Andy Murray was No 4 for a long time, but he has slipped to No 7 with $64,687,542 while the eighth-placed Daniil Medvedev is well adrift with $52,192,594.

Djokovic, Sinner, Zverev, Alcaraz and Medvedev are the only active players who have broken through the $40m mark with Stan Wawrinka 10th on the all-time list with $38,578,323 and Stefanos Tsitsipas one place behind on $38,132,059.

The Big Three

Djokovic remains well clear at No 1 as he has earned a staggering $194,656,816 with $3,000,801 coming in 2026 and the big question is whether or not he will become the first man to crack the $200,000,000 before he retires.

Nadal is well adrift in second place with $134,946,100 while Federer is third with $130,594,339.

Given Sinner, Zverev and Alcaraz’s big jumps in recent years, they will likely overtake Nadal and Federer in the next five years.

Top 10 All-Time Career Prize Money Earners

1. Novak Djokovic – $194,656,816

2. Rafael Nadal – $134,946,100

3. Roger Federer – $130,594,339

4. Jannik Sinner – $69,586,561

5. Alexander Zverev – $68,392,312

6. Carlos Alcaraz – $64,997,598

7. Andy Murray – $64,687,542

8. Daniil Medvedev – $52,192,594

9. Pete Sampras – $43,280,489

10. Stan Wawrinka – $38,578,323