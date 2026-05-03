Jannik Sinner’s relentless march through all his rivals is showing no sign of slowing down, with his win against Alexander Zverev ensuring he became the first player to win the first four ATP Masters 1000 tournaments at the start of a tennis season.

Sinner backed up his wins in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo with a brutally clinical display to beat No 2 seed Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in less than an hour, with the manner of his triumph likely to be a point of alarm for many.

We already knew that Sinner and his great rival Carlos Alcaraz were several steps ahead of their rivals, but the gap between Sinner and the rest is now being exposed graphically in the absence of the Spanish superstar.

Sinner is so far ahead of his rivals that it appears injury or illness is all that can stop him from dominating until Alcaraz returns and that is not a healthy place for the men’s game to find itself.

The victory in the Spanish capital cemented Sinner’s already dominant position at the top of the ATP Rankings and ensured he will be the outstanding favourite to win his first French Open title at Roland Garros when that tournament gets underway later this month.

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Sinner collected 1,000 ranking points for his win at the Madrid Open and as he missed this tournament last year due to a doping suspension, they are fresh points added to his rolling 52-week total.

Money is not the motivating factor for a player who had already collected $62,321,898 prior to the Madrid Open, but he has now added another €1,007,165 to his prize money total.

That figure is the same amount Marta Kostyuk won for her victory in the women’s singles tournament in Madrid, with the figure representing an increase of 2.25% compared to the money collected by Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka after their wins in 2025.

Sinner’s overall prize money figure will be substantially boosted by fees from exhibition events, with his two victories at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia over the last couple of years giving him around $12million.

He also has highly lucrative deals in place with a long list of sponsors, with Nike, Gucci, Rolex and Lavazza among his backers.

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Sinner will now head off to Rome to play in front of his home fans at the Italian Open, with Zverev also on his way to the Italian capital after his return to form continued with his run to the final in Madrid.

He collected €535,585 in prize money from this event and will look to close the gap on Alcaraz for the world No 2 ranking over the next few weeks, with the Spanish star missing the Italian Open and French Open due to a wrist injury.

On the evidence of his latest mismatch against Sinner, Zverev has little or no chance of troubling the Italian any time soon.

It also appears that world No 1 Sinner has a clear path to French Open glory when he gets to Roland Garros later this month.

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