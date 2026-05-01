Jannik Sinner continued his winning run in ATP Masters 1000 events as he stormed into his first Madrid Open final with a straight sets win against France’s Arthur Fils.

His latest win extends a winning run that stretches back to the start of the Paris Masters at the back end of last season and he now has 27 straight wins in Masters tournaments, just four behind the all-time record held by Novak Djokovic.

The fallout from Saudi Arabia’s decision to pull the plug on financing world sport is also set to have a big impact on tennis and we also paid tribute to Kei Nishikori as he confirmed his intention to retire at the end of 2026.

Here’s the latest round-up from Tennis365:

Jannik Sinner breaks new ground

Sinner’s win against Fils in Madrid ensured he will break through the 14,000 points barrier for the first time in his career when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Serbian great Novak Djokovic holds the record for the most ranking points in the history of the men’s game, reaching a total of 16,950 on 6 June 2016.

If Sinner wins the Madrid Open final, he will edge closer to that remarkable points total.

READ MORE: Jannik Sinner reaches a new rankings milestone as he puts a big rival to the sword

Women’s tennis faces questions

The sporting world is coming to terms with the news that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is stepping back from financially backing global sport.

Golf, football and boxing may all be impacted, but there are also implications for tennis and especially the WTA Tour.

READ MORE: Why women’s tennis faces a huge problem after Saudi Arabia pull their money out of sport

Farewell Nishikori

Japan’s Neil Nishikori was one of the most significant players of his era as he opened so many doors to the huge Far East market as he mixed it with the game’s elite.

Now the time has come for the tributes to start flowing for Nishikori, as he confirmed he will end his career in the coming months.

“Today, I have an announcement. I have decided to retire from professional tennis at the end of this season,” Nishikori wrote.

“Since I was a child, I have been passionate about tennis and I have continued to pursue it with only one dream in my heart: ‘I want to compete on the world stage.’

“Reaching the ATP Tour, playing at the highest level of competition, and maintaining a presence in the top 10 is something I am extremely proud of. Whether in victory or defeat, the special atmosphere I felt in packed arenas is irreplaceable.

“My love for tennis and my belief that I could become a stronger player always brought me back to the court.

“I feel that all of these experiences have enriched and shaped my life. I am deeply grateful [for] my family and to everyone who has supported me at all times.

“To be honest, I still wish I could continue my playing career. Even so, looking back on everything up to this point, I can proudly say that I gave it my all.

“I am truly happy to have walked this path. I will cherish every m

READ MORE: Kei Nishikori’s full emotional statement as Asian tennis icon makes retirement announcement