Jannik Sinner could be on course to claim what appeared to be an untouchable record set by Novak Djokovic over the next few weeks.

Wimbledon champion Sinner returned to the top of the ATP Rankings after his win against Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte Carlo Masters last month, with the wrist injury that has struck down his big rival changing the dynamic at the top of men’s tennis.

The door is now wide open for Sinner to win his first French Open title at Roland Garros next month, which would allow him to win the only major title missing from his collection.

He is also a firm favourite to win the Rome Masters in front of his Italian fans next month and if he can defend his Wimbledon title, in a tournament that may also be lacking Alcaraz’s presence, he could have a record-breaking ranking points total on his record.

Novak Djokovic holds the distinction of having the most ranking points in the history of the men’s game, reaching a total of 16,950 on 6 June 2016.

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Second on that list is Rafael Nadal with 15,390 from 2009 and third is Roger Federer, with an estimated total of 15,495 ranking points from November 2006, with that number as an estimate of the points he would have had if he were operating under the current ranking points system that was revamped in 2009.

Carlos Alcaraz reached 13,650 ranking points earlier this year and now Sinner will move past that number after his impressive progress at the Madrid Open.

If he were to win the title in the Spanish capital and go on to lift the Italian Open, the French Open and then go on to defend his Wimbledon title, he would have a shot at overtaking Djokovic’s all-time record.

Sinner has insisted the points record is not on his mind, as he played down suggestions he could not take total control of the men’s game in the absence of Alcaraz.

“I never take things for granted,” declared Sinner. “I try to understand what’s working very well in certain conditions.

“A good example is Indian Wells and Miami, two completely different conditions. And you come back to the clay, you don’t have a lot of time, but you try to understand what’s working there.

“Then you come here to Madrid, this is a clay court by itself I feel like, very unique conditions. I just try to understand what’s working.

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“This is my motivation. Trying to put myself in the best possible position to win as many matches as possible and that’s it. You know, there are no, there’s no magic.

“You always try to understand what’s working well in every practice session, and trying to do the same thing in the match. The motivation I find by this, you know.”

Sinner has never won the title in Madrid, Rome or at Roland Garros, so he will need to break new ground to continue his winning run, but his recent form suggests it will take a very special performance to stop the world No 1.

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