Jannik Sinner’s schedule for the remainder of the 2026 season is starting to take shape with the world No 1 confirmed for at least one event during the Asian hard-court campaign.

The five-time Grand Slam winner has played only nine tournaments so far in 2026 and that tally includes three Grand Slams, five ATP Masters 1000 events and one ATP 500 tournament.

Sinner has won six of the nine tournaments he entered as he successfully defended his Wimbledon crown and also won the first five Masters titles.

But he won’t make it six in a row as he has opted to skip next week’s Canadian Open in Montreal, but he will return in the United States as he has entered the Cincinnati Open.

The North American swing will then come to a conclusion with the US Open running from 30 August until 13 September in New York.

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And while a host of the world’s best players will compete at the Laver Cup from 25-27 September in London after the season-ending Grand Slam, Sinner will once again skip the team event.

The Italian will only make his return to competitive action at the China Open with the ATP 500 event getting underway on 28 September in Beijing.

The 24-year-old will make his fourth appearance at the tournament as he reached the final on his previous two visits, winning the title in 2023 and 2025, while he finished runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in 2025.

“Winning this tournament in 2023 and 2025 was fantastic and created a special bond with this event; these are unforgettable moments for me and my team,” Sinner said about his return to Beijing.

“I’m really happy to be back this year for a special edition celebrating the tournament’s twentieth anniversary: ​​a huge milestone. I’ll try to give it my all and aim to have another great week.”

What’s To Come After That?

With Sinner travelling to Asia for the ATP 500 event, it does suggest he will also play at the Shanghai Masters with the ATP 1000 tournament starting the following week.

The Italian won the Shanghai Masters in 2025, beating Novak Djokovic in the final, but was forced to retire during his third-round match against Tallon Griekspoor last year due to severe cramping.

The ATP Tour will then move back to Europe for the indoor hard-court swing and Sinner is expected to defend his Vienna Open title in Austria in late October while it remains to be seen if he will play at the Paris Masters.

But there is no doubt he will return to Turin in November as he looks to win a third ATP Finals title in a row.

Of course, there is also the small matter of the Six Kings Slam with the exhibition event squeezed in between the Shanghai Masters and the European swing as it will take place from 21-24 October in Riyadh.

Sinner won the first two editions and he will be competing with Alcaraz, Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur for a first prize of $6 million.