Jannik Sinner’s season ended in the best possible fashion, capturing back-to-back Nitto ATP Finals with a final victory over his great rival, Carlos Alcaraz.

However, his season was far from straightforward. From a 90-day ban from professional tennis to a heartbreaking loss at the French Open, what will the Italian take away from an eventful, but successful, 2025 season?

Here, we look back at his title victories, ranking points, key storylines, and milestones from the last 12 months.

Suspension from professional tennis

When reviewing Sinner’s 2025 season, it would be a mistake not to get his suspension from professional tennis out of the way before reviewing his on-court results.

In March 2024, the Italian failed two doping tests due to the presence of clostebol within his bloodstream.

Sinner was initially provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), however, an independent tribunal found that he bore ‘no responsibility or negligence’ for the failed tests.

The tribunal’s result and, indeed, the initial failed tests were not disclosed until August, prompting criticism from some observers about the lack of disclosure

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) then decided to appeal the tribunal’s decision, meaning that Sinner would be forced to go to the Court of Arbitration in April 2025, with a length suspension on the table.

Ultimately, WADA and Sinner agreed to aa settlement which detailed a 90-day ban from professional tennis from February 9th until May 4th.

This meant the Italian was forced to miss Rotterdam, Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Madrid Masters – a possible total of 4500 ranking points.

The Italian returned to the tour at the Rome Masters, having not played since the Australian Open.

Grand Slam success and heartbreak

Before accepting the settlement, Sinner had a sensational start to the 2025 season by winning a second Australian Open title.

Along the way to the final, he defeated the likes of Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, and Ben Shelton – all top 15 seeds.

Once in the showpiece match, Sinner showed that he was a cut above the rest in Melbourne by dominating second seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3.

At the French Open, the Italian cruised through to his maiden Parisian Grand Slam final, including an impressive straight-set victory over Novak Djokovic.

What unfolded in the showpiece match was historic, with Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz playing the longest final in French Open history at five hours and 29 minutes.

The Italian collected the first two sets 6-4, 7-6(4), before the Spaniard captured a closely fought third, 6-4.

Sinner would get the early lead in the fourth chapter, holding three championship points on Alcaraz’s serve at 5-3.

However, the usually clinical player failed to capitalise and lost his first French Open final 7-6(2) in the fifth.

In typical fashion, Sinner responded impeccably at Wimbledon by becoming the first person to beat Novak Djokovic at SW19 before the final since 2017 and avenging his Parisian heartbreak with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the final over Alcaraz to claim his fourth Grand Slam.

The pair would then go on to make more history by becoming the first male duo to face off in three separate Grand Slam finals in the same season.

Alcaraz would, again, fend off Sinner at the US Open via an astonishing display of aggressive groundstrokes and serving prowess to claim a four-set victory.

ATP Tour victories

In addition to his Grand Slam victories, Sinner lifted Masters 1000 titles at the Paris Masters and – as mentioned earlier – his second title at the Nitto ATP Finals.

The Italian won all 20 sets in which he competed across those two tournaments.

Sinner also reached the final of the Rome Masters, his first event after his suspension, and the Cincinnati Masters – falling to Alcaraz at both events.

The ATP 500 event in Vienna was the site of another 2025 title lift for the Italian, coming from behind to defeat Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a dramatic final.

Rankings and match-win percentage

Despite the three-month suspension from professional tennis, Sinner finished the year as the world No 2 with 11,500 ranking points – more than double the points possessed by world No 3 Zverev and just 550 behind year-end No 1 Alcaraz.

Overall, he played 12 events and ended the season with 58 match victories and six losses – four of them to Alcaraz.

In having such a positive win-loss ratio, Sinner became just the sixth male singles player to possess a match win percentage of 90 or higher.