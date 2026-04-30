Jannik Sinner is confident that he will “manage” the pain and tiredness following a hectic few months, but he would be wise to take note of Carlos Alcaraz’s injury woes when it comes to pushing too hard.

World No 1 Sinner is on a roll as he has won the first three ATP Masters 1000 trophies in 2026, following his titles at the Indian Wells Open, Madrid Open and Monte Carlo Masters.

And he has continued his winning streak at the Madrid Open as he reached the semi-final with a straight-set win over rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar with his unbeaten run now standing at 21 matches.

Sinner needs two more wins to become the first man to win four consecutive ATP 1000 events – the great Novak Djokovic won five in a row, but he missed one tournament – but the Italian has admitted that he is starting to feel the effects of his recent heroics.

Following a quarter-final exit at the Qatar Open in mid-February, Sinner went on to win six matches in Indian Wells, another six in Miami, five in Monte Carlo and four in Madrid.

His longest break during the run was between Monte Carlo and Madrid as he didn’t compete at the Barcelona Open or the BMW Open in Munich during the second week of April.

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Following his 6-2, 7-6 (7-0) win over Jodar, Sinner stated: “I have played a lot in the last few months. It has been two and a half months where I haven’t had many days off, but at the same time, I try to demand the most from myself to see what I can achieve.

“It will never be easy, but I think I am in a good position, yet I still have a lot to improve. Every day is different; every day you feel differently: sometimes you have pain, sometimes you are tired, nervous, feel pressure… all of that is normal. I try to manage it positively and try to eat well.”

His win over Jodar also helped him to move to 13,750 points in the Live Rankings and if he wins the Madrid Open he will move to 14,350 points, which will keep him on track to break Djokovic’s all-time record of 16,950.

But while adding new records to your collection is always a great achievement, Sinner will be wary of what has happened to Alcaraz in recent weeks.

World No 2 Alcaraz was looking to regain top spot in the ATP Rankings from Sinner as he had a chance to return to No 1 with a title run at the Barcelona Open, but he picked up an injury in the first round and was forced to withdraw from his second-round match.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner admitted after his first-round match at the Barcelona Open that he was tired and he has subsequently ruled out of the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open due to a serious wrist injury.

“I’m not afraid to say that maybe this week is the one where I should rest,” Alcaraz said. “We played a Masters 1000 tournament the first week, then we have Madrid and Rome and then Roland Garros.

“This week is the one where I should take a break, but Barcelona is a very special place for me.”