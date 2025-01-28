Jannik Sinner was the standout player during the 2024 season and he will be hoping for another dominant campaign in 2025.

The Italian won eight titles in 2024 – including two Grand Slams and the ATP Finals – and finished as the year-end No 1. He will defend 11,830 points in the new campaign.

A look at the events that could feature on the 23-year-old world No 1’s calendar in 2025.

Jannik Sinner’s possible calendar for 2025:

Australian Open – January 13-27

Jannik Sinner started his 2025 tennis the same way he started his 2024 campaign: by winning the Australian Open.

He lost only two sets en route to successfully defending the hard-court Grand Slam.

Qatar Open – February 17-21

Last year Sinner followed up his Australian Open title with the Rotterdam Open crown and was initially set to return to defend his title.

However, he withdrew from the event, citing fatigue after his Australian Open run, and the Qatar Open is next on the schedule.

Sinner doesn’t have any points to defend in Doha as he didn’t play there in 2024. In fact, he will make his debut at the ATP 500 event.

Indian Wells Open – 5-16 March

The Italian enjoyed a 16-match winning run at the start of the 2024 campaign as he reached the semi-final of the Indian Wells Open before losing against Carlos Alcaraz.

The previous year he also lost in the semi-final as he was beaten by Taylor Fritz.

Miami Open – March 20-30

Sinner returned to title-winning ways at the Miami Open as he won his second ATP Masters 1000 trophy by beating Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

He previously finished runner-up to Hubert Hurkacz in 2021 and against Medvedev in 2023.

Monte Carlo Masters – April 7-13

The Italian has reached the semi-final of the Monte Carlo Masters the past two years, but there is a big chance that he will skip the 2024 tournament as his team has indicated they will delay his transition from hard court to clay in future in order to avoid injury.

Sinner was beaten in the semi-final by Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2024.

Bavarian International Tennis Championships – April 14-20

Sinner didn’t play at the ATP 500 event last year, but will be looking to pick up 500 points in Munich, Germany.

Madrid Open – April 24-May 4

The ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital has not been a happy hunting ground for Sinner as he missed the 2022 event due to injury and last year he withdrew from his quarter-final match as he battled injury again.

Italian Open – May 5-18

The Italian Open will always be high on Sinner’s list of priorities after the Grand Slams, but this was one of the tournaments he missed in 2024 due to injury.

His best run in Rome came in 2022 when he reached the quarter-final.

French Open – May 25-June 8

There were major doubts over Sinner’s participation in the clay-court major in 2024, but he was declared fit at the last minute and reached the semi-final before losing in five sets against Carlos Alcaraz.

The result, coupled with Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final exit, helped Sinner to become world No 1 after the tournament.

Halle Open – June 16-24

Sinner won his fourth title of 2024 on the grass at Halle as he defeated Hurkacz in the final.

Although he is expected to defend his trophy, this could be one of the tournaments his team decide to cut if they opt to reduce his tournaments.

Wimbledon – June 30-July 13

Wimbledon 2024 was Sinner’s first Grand Slam as a top seed and he reached the quarter-final before losing in five sets against Medvedev.

The previous year the Italian lost in the semi-final against Djokovic.

Canadian Open – TBD

Sinner played in Croatia Open after Wimbledon before he became a top-five player, but will likely only stick to the biggest events in future and head straight to Canada.

He won his first-ever ATP Masters 1000 title in Canada in 2023, but his title defence was ended in the quarter-final by Andrey Rublev a year later.

Cincinnati Open – TBD

The Italian really kicked on during the North American hard-court swing in 2024 as he followed up a second-round exit from Cincy in 2023 with the title in 2024, beating Frances Tiafoe in the final.

US Open – August 25-September 7

Sinner truly made a statement at the 2024 US Open as he defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win his second Grand Slam of the year.

China Open – September 22-28

There is still a chance that Sinner could opt to play in the Laver Cup in 2025 (September 19-21), but as things stand he is yet to be confirmed.

He has played in Beijing the past two years as he won the title in 2023 before losing the 2024 final against Alcaraz.

The 2023 China Open was basically THE tournament where Sinner became a true superstar as he claimed his first-ever win over Medvedev.

After beating Alcaraz in the semi-final, Sinner finally got the better of Medvedev to reduce the head-to-head to 6-1.

Shanghai Masters – September 29-October 12

The Shanghai Masters was Sinner’s seventh title of the 2024 season as he defeated Djokovic in the final and he will most likely return in 2025.

Paris Masters – October 27-November 2

The season-ending ATP Masters 1000 event on the calendar is yet to be cracked by Sinner as he hasn’t made it past the third round.

He withdrew from his third-round match at the 2024 edition due to a virus.

ATP Finals – November 10-16

Jannik Sinner finished runner-up to Djokovic in 2023 and in 2024 he won the title undefeated.

He will return to Turin if he qualifies for the season-ending tournament.

Davis Cup Finals – TBC

Will Sinner and Italy make it a hat-trick of titles? The two-time Grand Slam winner has steered the Italians to the title the past two years and the 2025 edition will be on home soil in Bologna.