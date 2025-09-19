Japan Open entry list: Carlos Alcaraz the favourite, draw date, prize money and ranking points on offer

The 51st edition of the Japan Open takes place from September 24 to 30 and the event has already suffered a couple of big-name withdrawals, but that doesn’t mean it will lack star quality.

The ATP 500 tournament will be headlined by Carlos Alcaraz as the six-time Grand Slam winner will make his debut at the event while it will be the first time since 2019 that a reigning world No 1 will feature in the main draw.

Back in 2019, Novak Djokovic was the first name in the draw before the next two editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the likes of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had opted to play at the China Open in recent years.

But Alcaraz will be the star attraction in 2025 with American Taylor Fritz also in the draw along with Holger Rune and Casper Ruud.

How many players will be in the draw?

The ATP 500 event will feature 32 singles players and the top eight in the draw are seeded with world No 1 Alcaraz headlining the list. With a couple of top-10 players withdrawing, Alcaraz’s favourite status has been given an emphatic boost.

He is followed by Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Tomas Machac, Ugo Humbert, Denis Shapovalov and Francis Tiafoe.

Three players will receive wildcards, one will enter with a special exemption, one has entered through his protected ranking and four places are reserved for players in the qualifying draw.

Big-name withdrawals…

Defending champion Arthur Fils won’t be in action as he is currently out injured, while Jack Draper, 2023 champion Ben Shelton, Jiri Lehecka and Alexei Popyrin have also pulled out.

When is the draw?

The main draw matches will get underway on September 24 at the Ariake Colosseum, Ariake Tennis Forest Park, and the draw is set for three days before those matches.

The final is set for Tuesday, September 30.

Points and prize money on offer…

Champion: 500 points – $416,365

Runner-up: 330 – $224,035

Semi-finalists: 200 – $119,395

Quarter-finalists: 100 – $61,000

Round of 16: 50- $32,560

Round of 32: 0 – $17,365

Entry list for 2025 Japan Open (Current ranking in bracket)

1. Carlos Alcaraz (1)

2. Taylor Fritz (5)

3. Holger Rune (11)

4. Casper Ruud (12)

5. Tomas Machac (22)

6. Ugo Humbert (24)

7. Denis Shapovalov (26)

8. Frances Tiafoe (29)

Luciano Darderi (30)

Alex Michelsen (32)

Brandon Nakashima (33)

Gabriel Diallo (35)

Jaume Munar (37)

Sebastian Baez (41)

Zizou Bergs (46)

Daniel Altmaier (49)

Marcos Giron (50)

Nuno Borges (51)

Matteo Berrettini (57)

Hamad Medjedovic (66)

Jordan Thompson (78)

Sebastian Korda (79)

Alejandro Tabilo (112)

Jenson Brooksby (PR)

(WC) Shintaro Mochizuki

(WC) Yosuke Watanuki

(WC) Yoshihito Nishioka

(SE)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)