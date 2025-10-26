Joao Fonseca is the 2025 Swiss Indoors champion, the Brazilian dispatching Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday to claim the biggest title of his career to date.

Action in Basel was disrupted by several injuries and retirements this year though the Brazilian teen star will prove to be a memorable champion, defeating his Spanish rival 6-3, 6-4 to win his second ATP title of 2025.

Outside of Fonseca and Davidovich Fokina, several more notable names were in action at the prestigious ATP 500 event in Basel this week, and here we look at the prize money and ranking points won by several of the tournament’s key protagonists.

What ranking points were on offer?

For lifting the title in Basel, Fonseca takes home an impressive 500 ranking points.

That will see the 19-year-old not only crack the top 40 for the first time, but also the top 30 — with the Brazilian set to soar to a stunning new career-high ranking of 28th on Monday.

For their runner-up finish, Davidovich Fokina earns 330 points, moving him to a brand new career-high of world No 15 once the rankings update.

Ugo Humbert and Jaume Munar both defied their unseeded status to reach the last four of the event, and both men will be well-rewarded with 200 ranking points following their semi-final runs.

The four men who exited at the quarter-final stage — Reilly Opelka, fourth seed Casper Ruud, ninth seed Denis Shapovalov, and fifth seed Felix Auger Aliassime — all take home 100 ranking points.

For Auger Aliassime and Ruud, ranked ninth and 11th in the ATP Race in Turin, respectively, that means both men will need strong Paris Masters runs to have any chance of sealing automatic qualification for the ATP Finals.

Among those falling in the second round were top seed Taylor Fritz and second seed Ben Shelton, with both taking home just 50 ranking points as a result.

However, players beaten in the first round do not receive any main-draw ranking points.

Champion: 500 points

Runner-up: 330 points

Semi-finalists: 200 points

Quarter-finalists: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 0 points

What prize money was on offer?

For lifting the title in Basel, Fonseca will take home an impressive €471,825 in winnings, up from the €446,045 awarded to 2024 champion Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard twelve months ago.

While Davidovich Fokina will take home €253,875 for their runner-up finish, up from the €239,990 awarded to 2024 finalist Shelton.

Beaten semi-finalists Humbert and Munar will both take home €135,300 for their efforts, while quarter-finalists Opelka, Ruud, Shapovalov, and Auger-Aliassime will earn €69,125.

Players beaten in round two, including Shelton and Fritz, will leave Basel with €36,900, while players who fell in the opening round take home €19,680.

Champion: €471,825

Runner-up: €253,875

Semi-finalists: €135,300

Quarter-finalists: €69,125

Round 2: €36,900

Round 1: €19,680

