Joao Fonseca returned to action at the Davis Cup, but the star is set to endure yet more time on the sideline.

The Brazilian withdrew from the US Open with an abdomen injury and he did not play a competitive tennis match until his match against Dominic Stricker of Switzerland in the Davis Cup.

Fonseca needed three sets to overcome his opponent on home soil and he appeared to get emotional following his return to action.

Now, it looks like we know exactly why.

Fonseca has confirmed that he is set to miss more ATP Tour action due to a ‘series of injuries’ and that includes the entirety of the Asian swing.

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Taking to Instagram to update his fans, the Brazilian wrote: “Hi everyone. I wanted to share something with you all. 2026 has been a very challenging year for me.

“On top of everything the profession demands, a series of injuries ended up taking me out of important tournaments and keeping me from playing the way I would like to.

“I know that’s just part of an athlete’s life, but even so, it’s still frustrating. I made a huge effort to return and represent Brazil in the Davis Cup, but I still need more time.

“I talked a lot with my team, and we came to the conclusion that the best decision right now is to listen to my body, give my mind and body a break, and skip the Asian swing. Thank you so much to everyone for all the support. See you soon!”

Fonseca was signed up to play the Japan Open and the Shanghai Masters, so he will miss the two biggest tournaments on the Asian swing calendar.

Thankfully for Fonseca, the star also missed both of those tournaments last year so he will not be losing any ranking points due to his latest withdrawals.

Fonseca currently sits at world No 28 on the ATP Tour rankings, which is four places from his career ranking high.

The star has had a difficult season in 2026, filled with as many highs as it has lows.

The Brazilian’s run to the Roland Garros quarter finals, which included a mammoth five-set victory against Novak Djokovic, was certainly a high point.

But the star has also suffered a first round exit at the Australian Open, as well as early exits at the Italian Open, the Miami Open, and the Halle Open.

The teenager will now likely be back at the European indoor swing, where he will be looking to defend the title he won at the Vienna Open last year.