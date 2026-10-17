Joao Fonseca withdraws from two more events as ATP Tour absence set to continue

Joao Fonseca has endured a difficult period with injuries since withdrawing from the Cincinnati Open in August.

The star subsequently missed the US Open, before returning to action for Brazil in their Davis Cup tie against Switzerland in September.

The Brazilian toppled Dominic Stricker in that Davis Cup tie, but that was enough to convince Fonseca that he was not ready to return to ATP Tour action.

Fonseca pulled out of the entirety of the Asian swing, including the China Open and the Shanghai Masters, instead pencilling in the Swiss Indoors as his return date.

Now, Fonseca has confirmed that he will not play the ATP 500 event and, instead, he’s revealed that he will not play competitively for the rest of the 2026 season.

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On Instagram, Fonseca said: “Hi everyone. I wanted to give you an update on the rest of the season. As many of you know, I chose not to play the Asian swing to focus 100% on my recovery.

“The goal was to return in time to defend my title in Basel and finish the year at the Paris Masters. However, my team and I realised that I am still not in ideal condition to compete at the level I would like, and that there is no need to rush my return.

“Therefore, we decided to prioritize my recovery and focus on planning for 2027. Thank you for your constant love and support throughout the entire year. See you all on court soon.”

Fonseca lifted the title at the Swiss Indoors in 2025, which means he will lose the full 500 points by not playing the tournament.

It also confirms the news that Fonseca will not play the Paris Masters either. Thankfully for the Brazilian, the star was only defending 50 points at the final Masters event on the ATP Tour calendar.

It’s currently unclear when Fonseca will be back in action, but the Brazilian did not play a single warm-up event before the Australian Open this year, so it could be the first Grand Slam of 2027.

Fonseca ends his season having won 20 matches and lost 13, with no ATP Tour titles to his name. He currently sits at world No 28, although that will undoubtedly drop before the 2027 season starts.

His season undoubtedly peaked at Roland Garros, which saw him beat the likes of Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud to reach the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career.

The Brazilian also reached the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters, so it was the clay court swing where Fonseca produced his best tennis.