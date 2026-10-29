Juan Carlos Ferrero confirms ‘agreement’ with unnamed player as announcement date revealed

It is official, Juan Carlos Ferrero will return to top-level tennis as a coach in 2027 as he has confirmed that “an agreement with a player” has now been finalised, but the name of said player is yet to be revealed.

Former world No 1 Ferrero left the ATP Tour at the end of the 2025 season following his shock split from Carlos Alcaraz, bringing an end to a highly successful partnership that started in 2019 when Alcaraz was just 15 years old.

Under his guidance, the tennis star won two French Open titles, two Wimbledon crowns and two US Open trophies while he also became the youngest world No 1.

Although it was stated that it was a mutual decision to part ways, the 2003 French Open winner admitted he would have liked to continue and opted against an immediate return to tennis.

Instead, he teamed up with rising Spanish golfer Angel Ayora as he became the youngster’s mental performance and professional development coach in January 2026.

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But Ferrero has been hinting at a return to tennis for the best part of 2026 with rumours increasing in recent weeks as he was linked with world No 1 Jannik Sinner, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rafael Jodar, to name just a few.

From that list, Sinner has reportedly turned to Magnus Norman while Auger-Aliassime has already started working with Ivan Ljubicic.

But it is now only a matter of days before Ferrero’s next coaching appointment is confirmed, as the man himself revealed during an interview with Eurosport Spain: “Right now, my goal for next year is to be on the tour. And, well, I can already say that I’ve finalised an agreement with a player. It will be announced on November 9th.”

Ferrero – who also had a short stint as Alexander Zverev’s coach in 2017 and 2018 – added: “Right now, I can’t give any details. Who it will be, whether I’d like to play with them, or not…”

Most people believe it will be Jodar, the former world No 1 refused to give much away during the interview, stating: “Obviously, coaching highly talented players is always the goal of any coach . Whether it’s now or whenever.”

As for rumours about Sinner, it is clear from Ferrero’s reply that there were discussions.

“I’ll pass on that. That’s something I’ll keep to myself. Maybe in the distant future I can talk about it. But right now it’s not a possibility.”