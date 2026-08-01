Rafael Jodar is set to break into the top 20 of the ATP Rankings on the back of his run to the semi-final of the Mubadala DC Open while there is a boost for Carlos Alcaraz, albeit brief.

Just over a year ago, Spanish teenager Jodar was at No 540 in the rankings and enjoyed a remarkable last few months in 2025 as he finished the year at No 168. He then broke into the top 100 in March this year and then claimed his maiden title in April and followed it up with a run to the quarter-final at Roland Garros to hit the top 30.

Jodar upset fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-final in Washington DC and with it came a five-place rise to a new career high of No 19 in the Live ATP Rankings.

“It sounds very good,” Jodar said after his 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over the Italian. “All the hard work I’m putting in the training weeks and the competition is paying off. I am always trying to give my best. I still have to learn a lot of things and I have to keep pushing.”

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The 19-year-old added: “I didn’t start very well with Lorenzo winning the first set 6-1. “I had to reset mentally. I think I did a great job, especially in the beginning of the second set. I served very well, and it gave me the opportunity to win the second and third sets. Really happy with how I reset.”

The 19-year-old will face Alejandro Tabilo, who beat second seed Ben Shelton 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, for a place in the final.

Jodar could move to No 15 if he gets past Tabilo while a title run at the WTA 500 event could see him jump as high as No 12 in the rankings.

The Top 10 Changes

Taylor Fritz is also still alive at the Washington DC Open as he saved a match point in the deciding tie-breaker to defeat Alex Michelsen 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6).

The win earned the 28-year-old a one-place jump to No 9 in the Live Rankings and, with Shelton dropping two spots to No 10 with his exit, Fritz is back as the American No 1.

Meanwhile, there is also a change in the top three as Alexander Zverev has dropped one place with Alcaraz moving back to No 2.

Although neither of them is in action this week, points from the 2025 Canadian Open are dropping this week and Zverev dropped 360 from his semi-final run 12 months ago while Alcaraz didn’t play last year.

Alcaraz remains on 8,160 points with Zverev now on 8,120 while Jannik Sinner is well clear at No 1 with 13,450 points.

Zverev, of course, will have a chance to regain second place at the Canadian Open as he only needs to win one match at the ATP 1000 event as Alcaraz won’t be in action.