Lorenzo Musetti says he is ‘really working on’ his forehand ahead of the US Open, as he continues to adjust his game style to hard courts.

The Italian got his Canadian Masters campaign off to the best possible start with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over James Duckworth.

Musetti is coming off a second Grand Slam semi-final, his first at the French Open, but has lost three of his last four matches.

After the Parisian event, he rose to a new career-high ranking of world No 6 – slipping back to world No 10 after falling in the opening round of Wimbledon, where he was defending 720 points from 2024.

“I think the biggest adjustments for me [on hard court] is try to adapt the speed of the court and you know on clay for example I have more time to think,” analysed Musetti, whilst speaking to the Tennis Channel.

“Here you have to be a little bit more impulsive and have to say that’s not really my game plan.

“So, for me, I have to change a little bit of my personality and my game style to adapt that kind of circumstances.

“But today I think I really worked really well with the forehand and that something we’re really working on.

“The most important thing for me is the serve and return. They are the keys, you know, to play good on this kind of surface.”

Musetti is also the only player with a one-handed backhand in the world’s top 15, something which was once the norm on tour.

On faster courts, as the Italian acknowledges, he is forced to make game style adjustments in order not to be rushed by his opponents.

“When I feel the ball, when I play well, I can stay [in extended backhand-to-backhand exchanges]. I think that’s not a disadvantage for me,” the world No 10 commented to the ATP Tour’s website.

“On clay you have a little bit more time to defend yourself and to recover space. Here on hard courts or grass, the ball is coming faster and you have to be quicker.

“Especially on the return side, there’s many disadvantages, I would say, if you play one‑handed backhand.”

The past 12 months have been career-changing for the Italian, reaching his first two Grand Slam semi-finals, winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, making his maiden Masters 1000 final (in Monte Carlo), and debuting inside the world’s top 10.

Despite the success, Musetti has multiple goals which he has set for the remaining months of 2025.

“Definitely [Turin] is my biggest goal. But of course I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself,” the bronze medallist stated.

“We are halfway through the season, so definitely there’s many, many points to catch,” Musetti said.

“And of course here in the North American swing there are many with the two Masters 1000s and the US Open. So definitely one of my goals is to be really consistent and try to get as many points as possible.”

At the moment, Musetti is occupying the sixth position in the live ATP rankings, which would – if kept – allow him entry into the Nitto ATP Finals.