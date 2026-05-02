Arthur Fils and Alexander Blockx’s brilliant Madrid Open campaigns came to an end in the semi-final and both will be delighted with their surges in the rankings on the back of those runs.

Fresh from winning the Barcelona Open, Fils took his winning streak to nine matches with four wins in the Spanish capital, but his run was ended by Jannik Sinner as the world No 1 came away with a 6-2, 6-4 win to take his unbeaten run at the ATP Masters 1000 level to 27.

After the match, the Frenchman was full of praise for the four-time Grand Slam winner, stating: “He’s a great champion. He hasn’t lost one match since Indian Wells. He’s playing great, a lot of confidence. He hit the ball pretty clean from both sides, and he was serving very well.

“The first set was very good for him and a bit tough for me. I had to get used to his ball speed. It’s different when you play for a full match. I played some great, great opponents, but it’s still different [against Sinner]. When I’m stepping on the court against him, I feel like I play great tennis, but it’s not enough.”

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Blockx, meanwhile, was the breakout star of the tournament as he started the tournament at No 69 in the rankings and upset three seeded players in Brandon Nakashima (No 28), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No 3) and Francisco Cerundolo (No 16) to reach the quarter-final.

He then pulled off another sensational win as he beat defending champion and 12th seed Casper Ruud in straight sets, but his tournament came to an end in the next match as he went down 6-2, 7-5 against second seed Alexander Zverev.

ATP Ranking Points Earned In Madrid

Fils started the tournament at No 25 in the rankings and his run to the semi-final has earned him an eight-place jump to No 17, just three places behind his career-high of 14th.

The Frenchman lost in the second round in Madrid 12 months ago and was defending only 10 points, meaning he earned 390 points as a semi-final run is worth 400 points.

Belgian Blockx will crack the top 50 for the first time in his career as the 386 points he earned have helped him to surge 34 places in the Live Rankings to No 35.

Prize Money Earned In Madrid

Fils had earned $1,503,719 so far in 2026 before the Madrid Open while his career tally was $7,553,720, and he will add another $350,645 to his total.

Blockx will double his 2026 earnings with that $350,645 cheque as he had $337,238 before the ATP Masters 1000 event while his career earnings stood at $1,226,031.