Jannik Sinner has widened the gap over Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the ATP Rankings while Arthur Fils and Alexander Blockx enjoyed big jumps, but Casper Ruud and Jack Draper suffered blows.

Having returned to No 1 on the back of his Monte Carlo Masters title, Sinner was always going to increase his lead over Alcaraz as the Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open due to a wrist injury.

And the Italian has hammered down his advantage over his closest rival as he beat Fils in straight sets in the semi-final to reach the final in the Spanish capital with Alexander Zverev standing in his way of a fifth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title.

Alcaraz had been top since last November and he increased his lead with his Australian Open and Qatar Open titles, but Sinner has hit back with titles in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlos and he started the Madrid event with a 390-point lead over the Spaniard.

ATP Top 10 Before Madrid Open

1. Jannik Sinner – 13,350

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 12,960

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,255

4. Novak Djokovic – 4,710

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,100

6. Ben Shelton – 4,070

7. Taylor Fritz – 3,870

8. Alex de Minaur – 3,845

9. Lorenzo Musetti – 3,715

10. Daniil Medvedev – 3,560

But that lead has now grown to at least 1,040 points and he could add another 350 points if he wins the final against Zverev, who beat Blockx in his semi-final.

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Zverev, meanwhile, has managed to claw some points back from Alcaraz and has managed to open a gap over fourth-placed Novak Djokovic, but the gap to the top two is still massive.

The only change in the top 10 after the Madrid Open will see Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti swap places as the latter dropped 300 points as he lost in the fourth round compared to his semi-final run 12 months ago.

ATP Top 10 Ahead Of Madrid Final

1. Jannik Sinner – 14,000/14,350

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 12,960

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,805/6,155

4. Novak Djokovic – 4,700

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,050

6. Ben Shelton – 4,030

7. Taylor Fritz – 3,770

8. Alex de Minaur – 3,755

9. Daniil Medvedev – 3,460 (+1)

10. Lorenzo Musetti – 3,415 (-1)

Other Madrid Open Winners

Fils continued his surge up the rankings as he followed up his Barcelona Open title with a run to the semi-final. The Frenchman was at No 30 before the Barcelona event, but climbed five places after winning the tournament and has jumped another eight places in the Live Rankings to No 17, not too far off his career high of No 14.

Fellow semi-finalist Blockx has cracked a new high as he is set to make his top-50 debut after sky-rocketing 34 places to No 35 with his previous best of No 69.

The Belgian is one place ahead of exciting Spanish youngster Rafael Jordar, who reached the quarter-final after beating fifth seed Alex de Minaur and 27th seed Joao Fonseca, earning an eight-place rose to a new high of No 34.

Vit Kopriva was one of the players who lost against Jordar, but the Czech’s run to the fourth round has seen him jump 12 spots to No 54 while Spaniard Daniel Merida is up 17 places to No 85.

Madrid Open Losers

Ruud was the defending champion in Madrid as he defeated Draper in three sets in the 2025 final, but his title defence was ended by Blockx in the quarter-final.

As a result, the Norwegian has slipped 10 places to No 25 in the Live Rankings while Draper, who missed the tournament due to a knee injury, is down 22 places to No 50.

Matteo Arnaldi was a quarter-finalist last year, but he lost in the qualifying tournament and has dropped 28 places to No 131.

Fellow 2025 quarter-finalists Francisco Cerundolo is down seven places to No 27 and Gabriel Diallo is -10 to No 46.