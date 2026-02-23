Organisers of the Mexican Open have insisted that reports that the tournament had been cancelled due to “security issues in Jalisco are false”.

The main draw of the ATP 500 event – with Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Flavio Cobolli, Valentin Vacherot, Cameron Norrie and Frances Tiafoe the top eight seeds – is set to run from February 23-28 at Arena GNP Seguros with first-round matches starting on Monday local time.

However, the tournament was thrown into doubt over the weekend following the death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes – who was known as “El Mencho” and was the head of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

According to the BBC, “El Mencho” was one of the most wanted men in the North American country and he had a $15m bounty on his head.

But he was killed during a military operation on Sunday and “Mexican authorities and the US reported that US intelligence was involved in bringing down the kingpin”.

His death has led to violence across Mexico with shops, schools and businesses closing in several cities, including Acapulco, while two top-flight football matches were rescheduled.

Authorities have also asked residents in certain cities not to leave their homes.

It resulted in some media reporting that the Mexican Open will be cancelled but organisers issued a statement late on Sunday to reject those claims, saying: “The Telcel Mexican Open presented by HSBC reports that the statement circulating in some media outlets and social networks about the alleged cancellation of the event due to security issues in Jalisco is false.

“The tournament has not issued any cancellation notice. The event continues as scheduled and the tournament is operating normally.

“We remain in constant coordination and communication with federal, state and municipal authorities, under established security protocols.”

Qualification for the main draw continued as scheduled on Sunday and De Minaur, Norrie and Grigor Dimitrov are all set to be in action on Monday.

The ATP is yet to release any statement about whether or not the Acapulco hard-court tournament is in any danger of being cancelled or postponed.

