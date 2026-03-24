Jannik Sinner gives the thumbs up after his match

Jannik Sinner has set a new ATP Masters 1000 record, moving ahead of Novak Djokovic, with his straight-set victory over Corentin Moutet at the Miami Open.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sinner secured a 6-1, 6-4 win at the Hard Rock Stadium and, by winning the first set against the Frenchman, he moved past the great Djokovic for most consecutive sets won at Masters 1000 level.

The 24-time major champion has held the record of 24 since 2016, but Sinner is now two clear after his two-set win while Carlos Alcaraz is third on 21.

Djokovic also had a 19-set streak from 2014 until 2015 while Andy Murray and Sinner are next on the list with 18 with the former setting his tally in 2016 and the Italian’s total running from 2024 to 2025.

“I’m very happy but at the same time I don’t play for this. I’m very happy to be here. It’s been a tournament I’ve also missed last year. So I’m very happy,” Sinner said after being asked about the milestone.

“Everything can happen. This sport is unpredictable. We try to keep the attention very high, as much as we can. Then we see what’s coming in the next round.

“I’m happy about today’s performance. We’re trying to improve. No day in between off, we try to rest up. Hopefully be ready for tomorrow.”

How Did He Achieve The Record?

Sinner’s run started in the second round of the Paris Masters last November as he beat Zizou Bergs, Francisco Cerundolo, Ben Shelton, Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to lifting the trophy.

Next he won the Indian Wells Open without dropping a set, defeating Dalibor Svrcina, Denis Shapovalov, Joao Fonseca, Learner Tien, Zverev and Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

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So far at the Miami Open, he has beaten Damir Dzumhur and Corentin Moutet to reach the fourth round and he will look to extend that record when he faces Alex Michelsen for a place in the quarter-final.

The last player to take a set off the Italian is Tallon Griekspoor with the Dutchman doing so at the third round of the Shanghai Masters last October.

Djokovic’s run started at the 2016 Indian Wells Open with two-set wins over Bjorn Fratangelo, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Feliciano Lopez, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic.

The Serbian completed the Sunshine Double with wins over Kyle Edmund, Joao Sousa, Dominic Thiem, Tomas Berdych, David Goffin and Kei Nishikori before his run was ended by Jiri Vesely in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Sinner, meanwhile, continued another personal streak with the win over Moutet as it was his 21st consecutive victory over left-handed players as he hasn’t lost against a southpaw player since October 2023.

“I feel like we don’t have so many lefties in our game. At the same time very different kind of lefties,” he said.

“We have Ben who is a big big server. Then we have Tien and Moutet who are a little more tricky to play. We have Shapo who is very different again. I don’t want to forget other players, but we try to prepare in the best possible way. Trying to be tactically as perfect as possible. Trying to go for it. I’m happy.”