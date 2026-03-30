Jannik Sinner has completed the Sunshine Double by winning the Miami Open while Jiri Lehecka ended the Florida event with his a new career high.

Just a fortnight after winning the Indian Wells Open for the first time, Sinner lifted the Miami trophy for the second time in two years following his maiden success in 2024, beating Lehecka in straight sets in a weather-affected match.

The showpiece encounter started late because of rain and was also halted after the second set, but produced another solid display on serve to win 6-4, 6-4 without dropping serve.

With the win, he became the eighth man to complete the Sunshine Double, but he is the first to win it without dropping a set at either event.

“We did a lot of work to be ​in this position, so I’m really, really happy, and I’m also happy to ​go back home now,” the Italian said.

He added: “It means a lot to me. [Winning] the Sunshine Double for the first time, it’s incredible. It’s something I never would’ve thought [to win] because it’s difficult to achieve. We made it somehow, so I’m very happy.”

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Lehecka, meanwhile, reached the final of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career and he did so without facing a break point, but that record ended in the final as Sinner broke in game three of the opening set and again in game nine of the second.

“I think that these matches like today against these guys are showing me that there is still big, big, big room for improvement,” the Czech said. “I played, in my opinion, a very good tournament here. I was very satisfied with my game.”

Of course, both go home with a healthy prize cheque and ranking points.

ATP Ranking Points Won In Miami

Sinner did not compete at the Miami Open last year and he goes home with the full allocation of 1,000 points for an ATP Masters 1000 title.

With world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz losing in the third round, it means the gap between the two in the race for top spot in the rankings is now just over 1,000 points ahead of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Alcaraz sits on 13,590 points with Sinner on 12,400.

Lehecka was seeded 21st and lost in the first round 12 months ago, so he will add 640 points, which gives him an eight-place boost in the ATP Rankings to a new high of No 14 – two places above his previous best.

Prize Money Won

Sinner won $1,151,380 with his trophy run at the Indian Wells Open and he has now doubled that as the prize money is the same.

With that cheque, he moves to $3,215,260 in prize money for the 2026 season while his career total stands at $61,191,211.

Lehecka, meanwhile, more than doubled his tally for the year as he won $612,340 for finishing runner-up to take his total to $929,855.

The Czech sits on $8,310,264 in terms of career prize money.