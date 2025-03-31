Jakub Mensik enjoyed his biggest payday in tennis at the Miami Open as he defeated Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open final while he also went home with a massive points haul.

It was a fairytale run for Mensik at the Florida tournament as he reached his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final with victory over Taylor Fritz in the last four and then upset tennis great Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) to win his first top-level trophy.

His only other ATP Tour final appearance came at the Qatar Open in February, but he lost the ATP 250 match in straight sets against Karen Khachanov.

Aged just 19, big things are expected from Mensik and he is now on the verge of breaking into the top 20 of the ATP Rankings as he has surged 30 places to a career-high of No 24.

It was also a good week for Djokovic as he didn’t have any points to defend, but Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz were on the other end of the scale.

ATP Points Earned

Before the Miami Open, Menik’s previous best points haul was 180 when he reached the quarter-final of the Shanghai Masters. He earned 1,000 points for his title run in Florida for a net gain of 990 as he was defending 10 points from last year.

Djokovic didn’t compete in 2024 so he went home with 650 points for finishing runner-up while 400 points are awarded for reaching the semi-final. Taylor Fritz left with 390 points as he dropped only 10 points, but Grigor Dimitrov was a “loser” as he finished runner-up last year so was -250 after the tournament.

Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Korda, Matteo Berrettini and Athur Fils were the men to exit at the quarter-final stage with 200 points on offer. Cerundolo and Korda went home with 150 points as he lost 50 from 2024 and Berrettini and Fils added 190 to their tallies.

Now for some of the big names who missed out as Zverev and Alcaraz again failed to make the most of world No 1 Jannik Sinner’s ban.

Sinner was the defending champion so dropped 1,000 points, but Zverev lost in the fourth round and was 300 points worse off as he was defending 400 points while Alcaraz was -190 as he was defending 200 points.

ATP News

Jakub Mensik’s ‘lucky’ admission as Novak Djokovic is again forced to wait for 100th ATP title

Novak Djokovic has ‘one big advantage’ over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in GOAT battle

Daniil Medvedev was also -390 after the event after losing in the second round while Indian Wells Open champion Jack Draper lost at the same stage, but he was defending only 30 points.

ATP Prize Money Earned

Mensik has nearly doubled in prize money earnings in one tournament as had made $1,898,456 before the Miami Open, but he picked up a cheque of $1,124,380 to move to $3,022,836.

Djokovic, of course, is way out in front in terms of all-time prize money earnings and he took his total to $186,885,509 after earning $597,890 for his Miami efforts.

Fritz and Dimitrov went home with $332,160 while Cerundolo, Korda, Berrettini and Fils’ bank balances grew with $189,075.

Zverev cracked $103,225 for his fourth-round effort while Alcaraz and Medvedev made only $35,260.

Great Britain’s Jacob Fernley also lost in the second round after coming through qualifying so he went home with a healthy packet while Australian lucky loser Adam Walton lost in the fourth round ($103,225).