The 2026 ATP Masters 1000 clay-court swing gets underway with the Monte Carlo Masters, where defending champion Carlos Alcaraz headlines a field featuring seven top-10 players.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner defended an injury-hit Lorenzo Musetti in three sets in the 2025 final to win his first title at the Monte Carlo Country Club and he will once again be the man to beat along with world No 2 Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz is one of four Monte Carlo Masters champions in the main draw with three-time winner Stefanos Tsitsipas (2024, 2022, 2021), Andrey Rublev (2023) and Stan Wawrinka (2014) also taking part in the 2026 edition.

But there will be no Novak Djokovic as he is one of several players who have withdrawn from the tournament.

How many players will feature at the Monte Carlo Masters

Unlike the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open where 96 players make up the main draw, the Monte Carlo Masters is a 56-player main draw competition and it takes place over one week.

The top-16 players in the ATP Rankings at the cutoff date of 30 March are seeded for the event with the top eight receiving byes into the second round.

As mentioned, Alcaraz and Sinner lead the way and they are followed by Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik.

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Four players have received wildcards and they are former champion Wawrinka, who will be playing in Monte Carlo for the last time along with fellow retiree Gael Monfils with the Frenchman also receiving a wildcard.

Rising French teenager Moise Kouame, who made history at the Miami Oepn as he was the youngest player to win a main draw match at the tournament as he was just 17 years and 13 days old when he beat Zachary Svajda in the first round.

Italian Matteo Berrettini is the final wildcard entry while Hubert Hurkacz has used his protected ranking to enter the main draw.

Seven players will enter the draw via the qualifying tournament.

What are the key dates and when will the draw take place?

The Monte Carlo Masters first-round matches get underway on 5 April and the tournament comes to a conclusion on Sunday 12 April with the doubles and singles finals.

The draw is set to take place on Friday, 4 April at 17:00 local time.

2026 Monte Carlo Masters Entry List

Seeds

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Jannik Sinner

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Lorenzo Musetti

5. Alex de Minaur

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime

7. Daniil Medvedev

8. Alexander Bublik

9. Casper Ruud

10. Flavio Cobolli

11. Jiri Lehecka

12. Karen Khachanov

13. Andrey Rublev

14. Frances Tiafoe

15. Luciano Darderi

16. Francisco Cerúndolo

Other entries

Tommy Paul

Learner Tien

Valentin Vacherot

Cameron Norrie

Jakub Mensik

Arthur Rinderknech

Arthur Fils

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Corentin Moutet

Brandon Nakashima

Ugo Humbert

Alex Michelsen

Gabriel Diallo

Denis Shapovalov

Alejandro Tabilo

Joao Fonseca

Jenson Brooksby

Adrian Mannarino

Terence Atmane

Alexei Popyrin

Zizou Bergs

Fabian Marozsan

Nuno Borges

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sebastian Baez

Marton Fucsovics

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Kamil Majchrzak

Daniel Altmaier

Qualifier

Qualifier

Qualifier

Qualifier

Qualifier

Qualifier

Qualifier

Wildcards

Matteo Berrettini

Moise Kouame

Gael Monfils

Stan Wawrinka

Protected Ranking

Hubert Hurkacz