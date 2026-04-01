Monte Carlo Masters Entry List: Carlos Alcaraz leads seeds, French teen gets wildcard, draw date
The 2026 ATP Masters 1000 clay-court swing gets underway with the Monte Carlo Masters, where defending champion Carlos Alcaraz headlines a field featuring seven top-10 players.
The seven-time Grand Slam winner defended an injury-hit Lorenzo Musetti in three sets in the 2025 final to win his first title at the Monte Carlo Country Club and he will once again be the man to beat along with world No 2 Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz is one of four Monte Carlo Masters champions in the main draw with three-time winner Stefanos Tsitsipas (2024, 2022, 2021), Andrey Rublev (2023) and Stan Wawrinka (2014) also taking part in the 2026 edition.
But there will be no Novak Djokovic as he is one of several players who have withdrawn from the tournament.
How many players will feature at the Monte Carlo Masters
Unlike the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open where 96 players make up the main draw, the Monte Carlo Masters is a 56-player main draw competition and it takes place over one week.
The top-16 players in the ATP Rankings at the cutoff date of 30 March are seeded for the event with the top eight receiving byes into the second round.
As mentioned, Alcaraz and Sinner lead the way and they are followed by Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik.
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Four players have received wildcards and they are former champion Wawrinka, who will be playing in Monte Carlo for the last time along with fellow retiree Gael Monfils with the Frenchman also receiving a wildcard.
Rising French teenager Moise Kouame, who made history at the Miami Oepn as he was the youngest player to win a main draw match at the tournament as he was just 17 years and 13 days old when he beat Zachary Svajda in the first round.
Italian Matteo Berrettini is the final wildcard entry while Hubert Hurkacz has used his protected ranking to enter the main draw.
Seven players will enter the draw via the qualifying tournament.
What are the key dates and when will the draw take place?
The Monte Carlo Masters first-round matches get underway on 5 April and the tournament comes to a conclusion on Sunday 12 April with the doubles and singles finals.
The draw is set to take place on Friday, 4 April at 17:00 local time.
2026 Monte Carlo Masters Entry List
Seeds
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Jannik Sinner
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Lorenzo Musetti
5. Alex de Minaur
6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
7. Daniil Medvedev
8. Alexander Bublik
9. Casper Ruud
10. Flavio Cobolli
11. Jiri Lehecka
12. Karen Khachanov
13. Andrey Rublev
14. Frances Tiafoe
15. Luciano Darderi
16. Francisco Cerúndolo
Other entries
Tommy Paul
Learner Tien
Valentin Vacherot
Cameron Norrie
Jakub Mensik
Arthur Rinderknech
Arthur Fils
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Corentin Moutet
Brandon Nakashima
Ugo Humbert
Alex Michelsen
Gabriel Diallo
Denis Shapovalov
Alejandro Tabilo
Joao Fonseca
Jenson Brooksby
Adrian Mannarino
Terence Atmane
Alexei Popyrin
Zizou Bergs
Fabian Marozsan
Nuno Borges
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Sebastian Baez
Marton Fucsovics
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Kamil Majchrzak
Daniel Altmaier
Qualifier
Qualifier
Qualifier
Qualifier
Qualifier
Qualifier
Qualifier
Wildcards
Matteo Berrettini
Moise Kouame
Gael Monfils
Stan Wawrinka
Protected Ranking
Hubert Hurkacz