The 2026 season ATP Masters 1000 clay-court swing kicks off with the Monte Carlo Masters and the event will again offer a lot of ranking points and money to those who reach the latter stages.

The Monte Carlo tournament is the first of three ATP 1000 clay-court events on the calendar, but unlike the Madrid Open and the Italian Open where 96 players enter the main draw, the Monaco tournament features only 56 singles players.

As a result, there are only 16 seeds – compared to 32 in Madrid and Rome – with the top-eight players in the main draw earning byes into the second round.

This year’s field is headlined by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz with Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik the eight players who will go straight into the round of 32 so they are assured of earning second-round points.

Points On Offer At Monte Carlo Masters

The ATP uses a rolling 52-week, merit-based system for the rankings and, ultimately, it means players have to defend points they earned from the corresponding period 12 months ago as they expire after a year.

Example: If player A reached the quarter-final of an event in the first week of April 2025 and earned 200 points, those points will drop at the start of the 2026 edition/first week of April.

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The player will then pick up points for every win and, should they reach the quarter-final again, they will earn 200 points again while they will pick up more points if they reach the semi-final or final.

Monte Carlo Points

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round of 16:100 points

Round of 32: 50 points

Round of 64: 10 points

Alcaraz, of course, is the defending champion so his 1,000 points from last year will expire at the start of the tournament and he can only earn a maximum of 1,000 points again by being the last man standing in Monte Carlo.

Meanwhile, world No 2 Sinner didn’t play last year so he doesn’t have any points to defend.

If Sinner outperforms Alcaraz then he will replace the Spaniard at the No 1 in the ATP Rankings after the tournament.

Prize Money On Offer In Monte Carlo

The total financial commitment for the tournament is €6,309,095 ($7,309,556), a slight increase from the €6,128,940 from 12 months ago.

Last year, Alcaraz received a cheque of €946,610 ($1,021,255) for winning the title while runner-up Musetti earned €516,925 ($557,687).

This year’s champion will go home with €974,370 ($1,128,880).

Champion: €974,370 ($1,128,880)

Runner-up: €532,120 ($616,500)

Semi-finalists: €290,960 ($337,100)

Quarter-finalists: €158,700 ($183,865)

Round of 16: €84,890 ($98.351)

Round of 32: €45,520 ($5,2738)

Round of 64: €25,220 ($29,219)