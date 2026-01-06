Nick Kyrgios’ return to singles on the ATP Tour didn’t go according to plan as he lost against world No 58 Aleksandar Kovacevic at the Brisbane International and he made some interesting comments during his post-match press conference.

After playing only five singles and four doubles matches in 2025 due to injury, Kyrgios made his comeback in the doubles earlier this week as he teamed up with Thanasi Kokkinakis to beat Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram in the first round.

He made his long-awaited singles comeback – his previous match was at the Miami Open in March last year – against Kovacevic after receiving a wildcard, but lost 6-3, 6-4.

Q: Nick, I guess firstly, how did it feel just being back out there today? The crowd just seemed to love having you out there.

NICK KYRGIOS: “Yeah, no, it was good. Yeah, look, the last month I have had has been very eventful and a lot of fun. Obviously the result wasn’t how I wanted it to go today. It was nothing like – you know, I feel like the journey I have had with the Australian media and the Australian public hasn’t always been amazing, but I feel like now towards this part of my career, every time I walk out there, it’s always a lot of fun.

“I definitely felt a lot of love out there, and especially when there’s young kids chanting and enjoying their time out there, I feel as if I’m giving them, you know, a good show, and hopefully one day if they love tennis they can be out in that arena playing.

“Yeah, it’s a lot of fun being out there, especially in Brissy, definitely one of my favorite places to play.”

Q: So it didn’t go your way today. Your eyes are still set on the AO as a possible wildcard?

NICK KYRGIOS: “Yeah, look, this is a stepping stone. I actually just spoke to Medvedev in the locker room, and he’s like, look, you play one match every now and then, it’s not going to be the way you want it all the time.

“As long as, you know, I feel good and I’m going to be able to try and use it as a building block, that’s my goal obviously, and not just AO but this year, for whatever this year holds, I do want to continue to play as much as I can, and we’ll see, yeah.”

Q: Can you give us an insight into, I guess, the differences between you right now and 2022? When you don’t play a lot of tennis, what’s happening out there? What’s stopping you being at your best?

NICK KYRGIOS: “I mean, I had a wrist reconstruction and two knee ops. I’m never going to be – I think it’s unfair. I use Thanasi as an example or myself as an example or Del Potro or Thiem or Nishikori, we look at some of these people that were at the top of their game competing for Grand Slams, and then you have parts of your body that just fail and can’t take the load of being at that top level. You know, that’s what happens.

“I mean, it’s so hard for me to go out there, even on the practice courts sometimes, and realize that even the thought – there was a point in my life in 2022 or when I was, you know, winning like multiple titles in a year, there was an ultimate, there was actually, like, a delusion I generally thought I was the best player in the world. I think people confuse it, when you’re at the top of the sport, I genuinely thought I was unbeatable. I’d go out on court, and I thought no one can genuinely beat me.

“You actually have that confidence and delusion that you are that person. I just don’t think that after you have these surgeries or I guess they kind of pull you down, and it’s like you don’t have that belief anymore.

“It’s sad, in a way, but that’s just the reality. Like finals of Wimbledon, quarterfinals at US Open, I barely lost a match all year, and then you have I guess these surgeries that – I guess the people out there, they think that, you know, you just go under the knife and come back and it’s just, you sit on the couch until he recovers and you throw him back out there and he’s the same player. That’s just not how it is. It’s not reality. It’s just sport.

“So you can’t be too upset. That’s why you have to really be grateful for moments like that doubles match the other night, and the fact that I got through this and I’m ready to play doubles tomorrow, I’m still extremely happy with myself and proud of myself.

“All credit, by the way, I think it’s selfish for me to talk about just myself all the time. Credit to my opponent today. He played lights out. You can tell that he’s new to the tour, locked in, excited, and he’s a hell of a player.

“You know, he’s going to be one to watch, for sure. He’s obviously had a breakthrough year last year and he’s going to continue to have big wins. I want to give my credit to my opponent, as well. It’s not like he played like shit or something.”

Q: You said before the tournament started you wanted to produce the full Kyrgios experience. Do you feel like you were able to do something like that today?

NICK KYRGIOS: “I mean, look, me and Thanasi probably gave the crowd more entertainment than they have had all tournament probably. I gave them half. I gave them the Special K experience, I guess, on a tennis court, that is.

“But yeah, like, obviously today it was a quick match, but he played, he’s a world-class player, top 60 in the world. He served unbelievable, I thought. Apart from the first couple days where he missed a couple of first serves, he was lights out. Obviously I played a loose game in the first set.

“First match of the year for him, and then I make a couple of loose errors, haven’t played that much tennis, and the pressure off his shoulders comes off and he starts freeing up a bit, that’s tennis. It’s not like I got destroyed.

“But yeah, look, I think tomorrow night, you know, I think every time I play, the crowds are pretty packed. You know, I’m doing the best I can out here, and I just want to go out there and try and give them a shot.

“I mean, I’m losing, and I see my little nephew in the crowd, I realize, I’m trying to do the best I can. Whether or not I’m giving them Grand Slam finals, probably not, but yeah. I’m doing the best I can right now.”

Q. You talk about doing the best that you can and talk about you want to give people a show, and you have been very realistic about your body and things like that and saying you can’t ever really be what you used to be when you come back from all these injuries. What is it that’s motivating you right now to kind of show up and keep things like money and all that kind of stuff, but a lot more to life than money, what is motivating you to show up and keep playing in these tournaments and try to go out there on court?

NICK KYRGIOS: “Yeah, it’s an interesting question. It’s hard to go out there. There was a time where I won this tournament, and now, even just going out there, there is no shame in losing. I think people now, they’re afraid to lose and afraid to go out there and not play their best. But that’s not reality.

“So even me going out there and taking another loss on the chin, to someone that, to most tennis fans and people, to someone I shouldn’t lose to, but I’m not afraid to lose.

“So going out there today, it’s not easy, because I know that maybe I don’t feel 100%. Maybe I’m incredibly the underdog, like this guy is coming off the hottest season of his career.

“I don’t know. Yeah, like we say that money is not, I mean, not everything and it’s not a motivation, but from where I started with in my life and my tennis career, it’s a lot of my motivation. My parents were not wealthy growing up at all. It is a big motivation of mine to continue to be around and make as much money as possible. I don’t think there is shame in saying that either.

“But I think more, I had a great month. If I look at the month I have had, yeah, they weren’t official tournaments, but to prove to myself that I was able to still go out there and light up crowds and give people a show and play and compete and win doubles matches, like me and Thanasi beat a great pair. Ebden and Ram are probably one of the best pairs in this event.

“We’re still able to produce. Whether or not it’s going to be on the biggest of biggest stages, I don’t know. That’s a question mark, and realistically, it’s probably not going to happen. But yeah, I think I’m still able to do something on a tennis court.

Q: Just on your body, we saw you at one point grab at your right arm and give it a bit of a shake. You talked about your knee swelling in recent months. How has it pulled up and where’s the arm at?

NICK KYRGIOS: “My body initially feels – I think people don’t understand how physical tennis is, especially now. It’s probably one of the faster events, but tennis is so slow. The balls are massive. Rallies are so long, it’s hard to get free points. It’s just a grind physically.

“Yeah, like, and I haven’t played a lot of matches so that makes it tough as well. The energy, the match energy is different. Yeah, man, it’s tough.

“But yeah, this is a good building block. If I’m going to be able to go again tomorrow and put a little session in before my doubles and then play another doubles match, who knows, if we win that, it’s another match, and if I’m able to string a couple together, who knows where I could be in 6 to 12 months’ time? But again, recovery is first. That’s it.”

Q: Arm’s okay?

NICK KYRGIOS: “Yeah, yeah. Just serving again, getting the serving reps in. As I’ve said, this month has been huge. I’ve gone from Miami, Atlanta, New York, Australia, to India, to Australia, to Dubai, to Australia. Like I have also, and I know in this part of my career, I know why I’m playing those exhibitions and I know why I’m doing that, because cash is great.

“Having exposure at Madison Square Gardens is great. I’m doing those things because that’s what I want to do in my point of my career, where someone like my opponent today, he would have had a good two months in the same place getting ready for this event.

“So we’re at different stages of our career, as well. But as of right now, I’m exactly where I actually want to be. You know, obviously the result, can’t win them all. Novak pulls out of Adelaide because he’s not physically where he wants to be. Right now, I’m okay taking the loss on my chin and moving forward and just building and getting out there and playing more. Can’t take these moments for granted.”