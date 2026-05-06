Novak Djokovic’s reduced schedule has earned huge praise from Tracey Austin ahead of his return to tennis at the Italian Open in Rome.

Djokovic has only played two tournaments so far this year, at the Australian Open and Indian Wells, and he holds an impressive 7-2 win-loss record.

The Serbian reached the final of the Australian Open after a two-month break from the sport and he will be hoping to do the same at this year’s Roland Garros.

Speaking on The Tennis Channel, Tracey Austin has heralded the 24-time Grand Slam champion for his ability to return to elite action with little preparation.

Austin believes Djokovic has joined a very elite list due to his recent performances over the last two years, which only includes Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

“There have been a few players in history, very few [who have been able to compete without playing a full calendar. I think Roger Federer was one. I think Serena was one. And then I think Novak, for me. It’s amazing.

Novak Djokovic’s schedule in the last 12 months

Indian Wells

Australian Open

Athens ATP 250

Shanghai Masters

US Open

Wimbledon

Roland Garros

Geneva

“They’ve won so many titles. He has 101 titles, so to take that much time off, you think maybe he’s going to feel a little bit rusty. But he’s won here six times.

“He’s won Roland Garros three times. I think everybody’s just really excited to have Novak back in the mix. And now that Carlos [Alcaraz] is not there, what could happen?”

Djokovic’s chances of winning a 25th Grand Slam have been discussed and the Serbian has come mightily close to achieving the feat in the past two seasons.

The star reached four Grand Slam semi-finals in the 2025 season and his progress through the majors was stopped every time by either Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.

He went one better at the 2026 Australian Open, but he once again came unstuck by Alcaraz. The Spaniard defeated Djokovic in four sets after responding to losing the opening set in Melbourne.

Djokovic will not have to deal with Alcaraz at the Italian Open or Roland Garros and history dictates he should be one of the favourites for both events.

Djokovic arrives at the Italian Open with an exceptional record in his 12 career appearances. The Serbian star has picked up 68 victories in 12 years, which equates to a sensational 85% win rate at the Rome tournament.

That puts the Italian Open as his second best performing Masters event by winning rate, behind only the Miami Open, where he holds an 86% win rate.

Djokovic’s six Italian Open titles places the event as his joint second-best performing Masters tournament on the ATP Tour. The Serbian’s seven trophies at the Paris Masters is the only Masters event where he has performed better.

His feats at the Italian Open sits alongside the Miami Open, which he has also won six times. Should Djokovic lift the trophy yet again at this year’s event, he will be three away from Rafael Nadal’s all-time record.