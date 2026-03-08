Carlos Alcaraz continued his unbeaten start to the 2026 season and even though he is still a long way away from the record, Novak Djokovic has backed the Spaniard to “continue doing some historic things”.

World No 1 Alcaraz has now won 13 matches in a row this season as he won his opening match at the Indian Wells Open with that victory coming on the back of seven wins in a row during his title run at the Australian Open and five wins to secure the Qatar Open.

Ahead of the match against Grigor Dimitrov at the California ATP 1000 event, the seven-time Grand Slam winner was asked about all-time record of 41, which Djokovic set back in 2011, and he conceded he still has a mountain to climb.

“Obviously I know that 41, Novak holds the record. I’m gonna say you don’t realise how difficult it is until you, I’m gonna say, you’re chasing that, because, you know, all right, 41, it’s not that much, but then you’re like 12 on, it’s like, s***, it’s like four or five more tournaments, the biggest tournaments in the world (smiling),” the Spaniard said.

“You realise and you feel like how impressive it is.”

If Alcaraz ends up winning the Indian Wells Open, he will be on 18 wins, which will leave him another 23 matches away from the Djokovic record, which is roughly another four tournaments.

Tennis Features

Tim Henman admits he was ‘finding it hard to believe what he was seeing’ with Novak Djokovic

10 active ATP players with the most prize money: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner star

Djokovic, who won seven tournaments in a row in 2011, believes his 23-year-old rival is riding a wave that could see him break that record.

“He can do it. He has everything that you need to have in terms of the game, in terms of the adaptability to different surfaces, and level of fitness and recovery that he has shown and matured over the years,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner said.

“He needs to keep his body healthy. If he keeps his body healthy, I mean, he’s so good that he can win any tournament he plays on.

“So you never know. He’s been doing some historic things in our sport for such a young age. But yeah, I mean, winning 40-plus matches, and I have had a couple other runs, as well, at the beginning of different seasons where I had 25-plus, I think, twice, it’s demanding.

“But, you know, at the same time, it feels when you are winning so much and you’re riding that wave, you know, you don’t want to let go of that wave. You want to surf on that wave as long as you can, because the level of confidence is really high, and obviously when you lose first time, that is a bit shaken up.

“But as long as you’re winning, you feel like each match you feel stronger, in a sense, if I can reflect or recall my feelings that I had during that time.

“I wish him many more victories. I think he’s great for our sport, and what he’s been doing is remarkable.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.