Novak Djokovic has claimed that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer changed their behaviour towards him as he climbed the rankings and began to threaten their long-standing dominance of men’s tennis, describing Federer, in particular, as having become ‘cold’.

The Serb is currently preparing for his 22nd season as a professional player, with his first event of 2026 scheduled to be the ATP 250 in Adelaide from January 12–17.

Djokovic will then turn his attention to the Australian Open, where he will attempt to make further history by becoming the first player – male or female – to win 25 Grand Slam titles.

While the world No 4 has made it clear that he intends to continue competing for several more years, his two great rivals have now both retired.

Nadal brought his career to an end at the Davis Cup Finals in November 2024, while Federer bowed out at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

As Djokovic has previously hinted, his relationship with the two legends has evolved into something more reflective than their early rivalries. However, he has also argued that their attitude towards him shifted once he began to enjoy sustained success at the top of the sport.

“My behaviour towards them never changed,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion stated during a conversation with former footballer and coach Slaven Bilic.

“The situation changed because they changed their behaviour towards me. I always tried to be, how to say, I admired them. And I still consider them as those who paved the way for me.

“Especially Federer, who is six years older than me. But from the moment I felt this coldness and distance from him, I told myself: ‘Ok, no problem.’

“Then, when they reached out to me, I welcomed them with open arms.

“With Nadal, I always felt I understood him better. We are the same age, so maybe that’s why.”

By the time Djokovic captured his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open, Federer had already amassed 13 majors, while Nadal had claimed three French Open crowns.

Federer also dominated their early head-to-head meetings, winning the first four encounters between the pair.

Their first meeting contained a heated moment in which the 20-time Grand Slam champion told the Serb’s parents to ‘shut up’ after alleging that they had been talking during – and between – points.

In October, Djokovic reiterated a similar sentiment, arguing that it is ‘impossible’ to be friends with Nadal and Federer after having shared such fierce rivalries for nearly 20 years.

“Nadal is only a year older than me, we are both Geminis, at first we even went to dinner together, twice, but, even with him, friendship is impossible,” he said to Corriere Della Sera.

“I have always respected and greatly admired him. Thanks to him and Federer, I grew up and became who I am.

“This will unite us forever, therefore I feel gratitude towards them. Nadal is a part of my life, in the last 15 years, I’ve seen more of him than my mum.

“We have never been friends. Between rivals, it is not possible, but we have never been enemies.

“I’ve always had respect for Federer, he was one of the greatest of all time. He had an extraordinary impact, but I’ve never been close to him.”

Despite this, the trio have made a visible effort in recent years to demonstrate mutual respect and camaraderie.

Djokovic and Nadal both insisted on taking part in the 2022 Laver Cup to support Federer during his farewell appearance, while more recently, Djokovic and the Swiss surprised Nadal with their presence at an emotional tribute held during this year’s French Open.