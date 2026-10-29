Novak Djokovic and several others benefit as two rivals’ ATP Finals hopes take a hit

The race for the final five tickets to the ATP Finals is intensifying with two players suffering setbacks while Novak Djokovic and a host of other stars have done their chances of qualification no harm.

Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton are the three players who have already secured their places at the season-ending tournament in Turin, leaving dozens of other players battling it out for the remaining spots.

Two-time champion Jannik Sinner, of course, currently sits at No 2 in the Race To Turin, but he won’t be in the hunt fo a hat-trick of titles on home soil as he has ended his 2026 season early due to a knee injury.

That leaves five places up for grabs with several players still in with a realistic chance of qualifying, with the gap between fifth-placed Daniil Medvedev – fourth with Sinner removed – and Jakub Mensik in 14th place sitting at 1,256 points.

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But Mensik’s chances suffered a big blow on Wednesday as he lost in the second round of the Vienna Open against qualifier Adrian Mannarino.

The eighth-placed Frances Tiafoe is now also in danger of dropping out of the qualifying spots as the American was beaten in the first round of the Austria event by the in-form Lorenzo Musetti.

With several players below Tiafoe still in action this week, he could well be out of the top eight at the start of next week.

Live ATP Rankings Race

1. Alexander Zverev – 9,200 ✓

2. Jannik Sinner – 7,950

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 4,650 ✓

4. Ben Shelton – 4,530 ✓

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3,710

6. Flavio Cobolli – 3,690

7. Arthur Fils – 3,475

8. Frances Tiafoe – 3,380

9. Rafael Jodar – 3,209

10. Alex de Minaur – 2,980

11. Novak Djokovic – 2,890

12. Taylor Fritz – 2,735

13. Tommy Paul – 2,725

14. Jakub Mensik – 2,545

15. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 2,465

16. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina – 2,450

Of the above group, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s hopes are all but over as they are not in action in either Vienna or the Swiss Indoors Basel this week.

Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, Rafael Jodar, Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are all still alive.

Medvedev, who faces Cameron Norrie in the second round in Vienna, has been given a boost as his road is slightly easier with Mensik losing as he could face Mannarino in the quarter-final.

Djokovic, who takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 16 in Switzerland, has also received good news as ninth seed Casper Ruud lost in the second round against Nuno Borges.

If the former world No 1 gets past Struff, then he will face the Portuguese star in the quarter-final and possibly Zverev in the semi-final.

The winners of this week’s events will receive 500 points while runners-up will earn 330 points, but all is not lost for those who come up short as the Paris Masters is up next week with a bucketload of points on offer.

The winner of the season-ending ATP Masters 1000 event will earn 1,000 points, the runner-up gets 650 and semi-finalists receive 400.