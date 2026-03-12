Novak Djokovic contested an Indian Wells thriller in fourth-round action on Wednesday, though the Serbian ultimately fell on the wrong side of the result against reigning champion Jack Draper.

Third seed and five-time Indian Wells champion Djokovic had already been embroiled in two tough matches at the Masters 1000 event, battling from a set down against Kamil Majchrzak in round two, before fending off Aleksandar Kovacevic in round three.

In one of the best matches of the tournament so far, third seed Djokovic fought valiantly against 14th seed Draper, though it was the Brit who battled his way to a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) triumph in Tennis Paradise.

Defeat for Djokovic officially brings his Indian Wells campaign to a close for 2026, having already exited the doubles alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Serbian and Tsitsipas stunned third seeds and reigning champions Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the first round, though they were then beaten by Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot.

With the dust settling on his efforts, we look at the prize money and ranking points won by Djokovic at this tournament.

What ranking points did Djokovic earn?

Djokovic’s fourth-round exit will have come as a disappointment for the 38-year-old, though it still betters his result from 2025.

The Serbian was stunned by Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round twelve months ago, and claimed just 10 ranking points for losing in his opening match.

After beating Majchrzak in round two and Kovacevic in round three before his loss to Draper, Djokovic will take home 100 ranking points for his fourth-round display.

That is an improvement of 90 points on his haul from 2025, and will see him rise from 5,280 points to 5,370 points when the ATP Rankings update next Monday.

Unless current world No 4 Alexander Zverev lifts the title in Tennis Paradise, Djokovic will remain as the world No 3 next Monday.

Meanwhile, for his doubles campaign, the 38-year-old and partner Tsitsipas will take home 90 ranking points for reaching the second round.

As a result, he will re-enter the doubles rankings next Monday.

The winners of both the men’s singles and men’s doubles rankings will take home 1,000 ranking points this weekend.

What prize money did Djokovic earn?

Significant prize money is on offer in Indian Wells this year, with the men’s and women’s singles champions both set to take home $1,151,380 from Tennis Paradise.

By entering the draw and receiving a bye into the second round, Djokovic ensured at least $36,110 in winnings from the singles event.

He secured $61,865 in winnings by reaching the third round, and will ultimately end his singles campaign with $105,720 for his fourth-round defeat.

Meanwhile, he and Tsitsipas also earn $35,700 for reaching the second round of the men’s doubles event.

Doubles prize money at the tournament is split per team, meaning Djokovic will receive $17,850 for his doubles campaign.

Combined across singles and doubles, the 38-year-old will take home $123,570 for his Indian Wells exploits.

The Serbian is currently set to return to action at the Miami Open, which starts next week.

