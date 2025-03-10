Novak Djokovic has adopted a “risky” plan to finish his tennis career in style, especially with his “aura” fading, according to one tennis pundit.

Following his incredible 2023 campaign during which he won three Grand Slams and the ATP Finals to finish the year as the world No 1, Djokovic struggled in 2024 and so far this campaign.

He won only one tournament last year – the coveted singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics to complete his Career Golden Slam – and finished the campaign outside the top 5 in the ATP Rankings.

He has not done much better in the first three months of 2025 as he was forced to retire with injury from his semi-final at the Australian Open and has now lost three matches in a row as he followed up that Melbourne exit with defeats at the Qatar Open and the Indian Wells Open.

He has been stuck on 99 career titles since winning gold in Paris and there is no doubt that his retirement date is edging closer.

With a record 24 Grand Slam titles already in the bag, some have suggested he wants to go out on a high as he will quit after winning a major.

Djokovic, himself, has made it clear that he wants to continue playing, but has admitted his main focus is the majors.

French tennis pundit Benoit Maylin says the former world No 1’s decision to put all his eggs in the Grand Slam basket is fraught with danger, but insists he is using the ATP Tour events as preparation for the majors.

“Yes, Djokovic is suffering. 3rd defeat in a row,” he started off. “His margin is shrinking. His aura is fading. And it wasn’t good against Botic [van der Zandschlup].

“But there’s only one plan, only one objective: to win a Grand Slam. That’s risky.

“But that’s what a legend does. To finish in style. The rest is just preparation.”

Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic ‘not as mentally tough as he once was’, argues former world No 9

Novak Djokovic retirement bombshell may be imminent – his next move will be telling

While disappointed with the three-set loss against Van der Zandschlup, Djokovic himself will not be losing any sleep.

The Serbian said: “I’m disappointed that I lost, but I guess, you know, if you put things in that larger perspective, of course I’ve had an incredible career. Being consistent for so many years, obviously you have high expectations of yourself.

“You know, things are different obviously for me the last couple of years. I’ve been struggling to play on the desired level. Every now and then, I have couple good tournaments, but, you know, mostly it’s really a challenge. It’s a struggle for me.

“So it is what it is. You know, I guess nothing can prepare you for that moment, in a sense. You have to experience it and try to deal with it in the best possible way.”