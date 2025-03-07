Gael Monfils is still doing the business at the age of 38

Only one man has managed to win an ATP Masters 1000 match after turning 40 while three 39-year-olds, two 38-year-olds and one 37 year old have achieved the feat.

Following his victory in the first round of the 2025 Indian Wells Open, Gael Monfils has moved up to sixth on the list of oldest ATP Masters 1000 match winners.

The Frenchman and fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka are the only two active players on the list, but there is no doubt that Novak Djokovic will make an appearance before the 2025 season is out as the 24-time Grand Slam winner will turn 38 in May.

The 8 oldest men to win an ATP Masters 1000 match (age at start of tournament):

8. Rafael Nadal – 37 years and 339 days

Rafael Nadal retired from tennis at the end of the 2024 season, so he is likely to be bumped off this list in the coming years.

But for now he is sitting in eighth place thanks to his opening round victory at the Italian Open last year when he defeated Zizou Bergs in the first round before losing against Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

The tournament at Foro Italico in Rome was the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s last ATP Masters 1000 tournament and it took place just a few days before he turned 38 on 3 June.

7. Roger Federer – 38 years and 59 days

The great Roger Federer has dropped one spot after Gael Monfils’ heroics and the Swiss’ final appearance at Masters 1000 level came at the 2019 Shanghai Masters.

The 22-time major champion turned 38 in August that year and then went on to win his second-round and third-round matches before losing in the quarter-final against Alexander Zverev.

Although he only retired in September 2022, Federer missed the bulk of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 campaigns due to his knee injury, which eventually forced him to hang up his tennis racket.

6. Gael Monfils – 38 years and 185 days

There is still time for French magician Monfils to move up a few spots before he calls it a day, but his achievement came at the 2025 Indian Wells Open when he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round.

The former world No 6 – who celebrated his 38th birthday last September – is already the oldest man to win an ATP Tour title since the organisation’s inception in 1990 as he won the ASB Classic at the start of 2025.

He is also the oldest-ever men’s singles title winner since a 43-year-old Ken Rosewall won a trophy in Hong Kong in 1977.

5. Tommy Haas – 39 years and 41 days

Tommy Haas turned professional in 1996 and only retired in 2018, but his career was blighted by injury.

His final ATP Masters 1000 victory came at the 2017 Italian Open when he beat Ernesto Escobedo in the first round before losing against rising star Milos Raonic.

He only managed to win two more matches for the remainder of the year while he didn’t play at all in 2018 as he announced his retirement in March.

4. Feliciano Lopez – 39 years and 43 days

Did you know that Feliciano Lopez won more matches on grass (87) than any other Spaniard? Well, now you do.

Of course, Lopez’s last-ever ATP Masters 1000 win didn’t come on grass as there is no Masters event on the surface. Instead, it came at the 2020 Paris Masters.

Just over a month after turning 39, the Spaniard beat Filip Krajinovic in the first round and then lost against Nadal in the second round.

Here is another fun fact, Lopez also reached the second round of the Canadian Open in August 2021, but he didn’t win a match as he had a bye and then lost in the second round.

3. Stan Wawrinka 39 years and 188 days

Stan Wawrinka celebrates his birthday on 28 March so he could become the second man to win an ATP Masters 1000 event after turning 40.

Of course, he will either need to come through qualifying or get a wildcard as he has dropped out of the top 100 of the ATP Rankings.

The three-time Grand Slam winner’s last win at the Masters level was at the 2024 Shanghai Masters when he defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

2. Jimmy Connors – 39 years and 192 days

All-time great Jimmy Connors won 20 Grand Prix Super Series/Tennis Masters Series/ATP Masters 1000 titles with the last of those coming in Memphis in 1984.

His last-ever victory at that level came 1992 Miami Open when he beat Tomas Carbonell in the first round before losing against Pete Sampras in the second match.

1. Ivo Karlovic – 40 years and 7 days

The big-serving Ivo Karlovic retired at the age of 45 in 2024, having won eight singles titles with a career-high ranking of 14th.

The Croatian reached the final of the 2019 Maharashtra Open and was the oldest player to make it a top-level final since the 43-year-old Ken Rosewall did so in 1977 in Hong Kong in 1977. Monfils, though, surpassed that record in 2024.

His last ATP Masters 1000 victory came at the 2019 Indian Wells Open when he reached the fourth with wins over Matthew Ebden, Borna Coric and Prajnesh Gunneswaran before losing to Dominic Thiem.