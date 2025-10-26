Novak Djokovic is the highest-profile player who won’t compete at this year’s Paris Masters, but he is by no means the only star who will miss the event with the list growing by the day.

The last time Djokovic competed at the season-ending ATP 1000 event, he lifted the trophy after defeating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in 2023, but he opted not to defend his crown last year and this year has again opted out of the French tournament.

There was no official reason given for his decision to pull out of the 2025 edition, but the 24-time Grand Slam winner has made it clear in the past that he will only play the biggest events on the calendar or ones with special significance to him.

But he has been joined by several seeded players on the absentee list.

Jack Draper

British No 1 Draper was the first name to be removed from the entry list as he ended his 2025 season after the US Open due to a long-standing left-arm injury.

Draper had climbed to a career-high No 4 in the ATP Rankings earlier this year and appeared to be a shoo-in for the ATP Finals – an event he will now also miss – and was due to be seeded ninth at the Paris Masters.

Paris Masters News

Paris Masters predictions: Will anyone prevent a Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner final?

Has Carlos Alcaraz been given a huge Paris Masters advantage?

Holger Rune

The Dane is one of several players who have been hit by injury this late in the season as he was playing with a heavily strapped left thigh at the Stockholm Open, but then picked up another injury that proved to be season-ending one.

Rune – who had climbed back to No 10 in the ATP Rankings – snapped his Achilles tendon during his semi-final and has undergone surgery.

The 22-year-old was set to be seeded in Paris, but he admitted that “it’s gonna be a while before I can step on court again”.

Jakub Mensik

The Miami Open champion is the latest seed to withdraw as he was No 16 on the entry list, but picked up a foot injury during the Swiss Indoors and withdrew from his second-round clash against Joao Fonseca.

That injury is more serious than initially thought and he has also pulled out of the Paris Masters.

Tommy Paul

Paul has not played since his third-round exit from the US Open and at that point he was No 14 in the world, but has slipped to 20th.

The American has struggled with a left-foot injury and had hoped to return to action in Paris, but the tournament came too early.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Former world No 3 Tsitsipas has struggled with form and injury in recent months and he is another player who has not featured on the ATP Tour since the US Open due to a back injury.

He first tried to make a comeback at the Shanghai Masters, but withdrew and then featured at the lucrative Six Kings Slam, losing his one and only match. Next was the Vienna Open and he was also a last-minute withdrawal with the Paris Masters now added to the list.

Frances Tiafoe

The American has enjoyed a disappointing 2025 season as he reached only one final – and that was back in February when he finished runner-up at the US Men’s Clay Court Championships.

After losing back-to-back opening matches at the Japan Open and Shanghai Masters, Tiafoe decided to end his season early

Arthur Fils

The French youngster had climbed to a career-high No 14 in April, but he has struggled with a stress fracture in his back since May and was forced to miss the grass-court season before returning at the Canadian Open.

However, he lost in the second round and didn’t make another appearance on the tour.