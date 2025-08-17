Terence Atmane’s giant-killing campaign at the 2025 Cincinnati Open came to an end in the semi-final as he was beaten by top seed Jannik Sinner, but how much money and how many ranking points did he earn for his magnificent run?

The 23-year-old was 1-4 at ATP Tour level this year before the ATP Masters 1000 event, but he won five matches before losing against the world No 1 and his win-loss tally now stands at 6-5 for 2025 while his career record is 10-15.

Atmane came through qualifying as he won two matches to reach the main draw and that was followed by wins over Yoshihita Nishioka, 15th seed Flavio Cobolli, rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca, fourth seed Taylor Fritz and seventh seed Holger Rune.

The dream was ended in the last four with defending champion Sinner winning 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to set up a showdown with second seed Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3.

For Atmane, it was a tournament to remember as he accumulated a lot of points in the ATP Rankings and walked away with a big prize cheque.

ATP Points Earned In Cincinnati

Atmane has been floating between 100 and 200 in the rankings since September 2023 and he was at No 139 before the start of the Ohio event, but his incredible performance will see him break into the top 100.

Having earned 413 points – he earned 400 points for reaching the semi-final, 20 points for his two qualifiers while he also dropped seven points from the corresponding period 12 months ago – and is set to surge 67 places to a new career-high No 69.

Although Zverev equalled his performance from his 2024 Cincinnati run, players will also drop points from the 2024 Canadian Open when the ATP Rankings are updated again so the German ended up with a -150 deficit, but he will remain third in behind Sinner and Alcaraz.

Ben Shelton, Andrey Rublev, Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime lost in the quarter-final and Shelton is -40, but stays sixth in the rankings.

Rublev will be hit hard as he equalled his quarter-final from last year, but finished runner-up in Canada last year so will drop 600 points and, as a result, will slip four places to No 15.

Rune will lose 290 points and will drop two places to No 11 while Auger-Aliassime gains 140 points and climbs one place to No 27.

Prize Money Earned In Cincinnati

Atmane’s prize money for the year was $310,376 before the Cincinnati Open while his career total was $935,990, but he will now surpass the $1m in career earnings after his semi-final run.

The Frenchman will double his earnings for 2025 as he will receive a cheque of $332,160 for his efforts with Zverev going home with the same amount.

But it is small change for Zverev as he has already earned $3,859,712 in 2025 and $54,106,074 during the course of his career.

Shelton, Rublev, Rune and Auger-Aliassime received $189,075 after reaching the last eight.