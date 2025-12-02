The Saudi Arabia Masters will officially join the ATP Tour in 2028 and while it will not be a mandatory event, organisers are likely to offer massive prize money that will make it hard for players to skip the tournament.

In the first-ever expansion of its Masters 1000 category, the ATP Tour announced that Saudi Arabia will become the 10th event, joining Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris on the calendar.

The venue and dates for the tournament are yet to be confirmed, but it will be held over one week with organisers reportedly keen to stage it in February. The Monte Carlo Masters and Paris Masters are currently the only Masters 1000 tournaments that take place over seven days with the rest staged over 12 days.

The Saudi Arabia Masters will be a 56-player tournament and will become the second 1000 event after Monte Carlo that is not mandatory so players won’t lose annual bonus pool money.

That is good news for those who have complained about the lengthy tennis calendar and the long list of mandatory events as they would be free to skip the tournament, but chances are a lot of the big-name players will turn up.

Not just because it is a new event, but Saudi Arabia is likely to lure them with a big prize money pool.

There is a minimum prize money amount set for all Masters 1000 tournaments by the ATP Tour and, for comparison, the other two 56-player draw events, the Monte Carlo Masters and the Paris Masters, had total financial commitment of €6,128,940 (roughly $7.1m) in 2025.

The 96-player draw Indian Wells Open offered $9,693,540, Madrid was €8,055,3855 (about $9.3m) and Cincinnati offered $10,699,452 with the others roughly in the same region.

Former world No 4 Tim Henman is confident Saudi Arabia will offer money in line with the other Masters events, telling Sky Sports: “We’ve seen the WTA Finals in Riyadh and that is an event which is going from strength to strength but I think if you’re going to have the best male players in the world I’m sure the fans will come and watch.

“When you look at what Saudi Arabia have done by investing in all sorts of different sports, I’m sure the prize money will absolutely be in line with the other Masters 1000 events.”

Masters Prize Money In 2025

The Indian Wells Open handed out the biggest cheques in 2025 with Jack Draper earning $1,201,125 for his title run and runner-up Holger Rune received $638,750, but the other tournaments were not too far away from that total.

The Miami Open ($1,124,380 and $597,890), Madrid Open ($1,120,212 and $595,764), Italian Open ($1,123,566 and $597,548), Canadian Open ($1,124,380 and $597,890), Cincinnati ($1,124,380 and $597,890) and the Shanghai Masters ($1,124,380 and $597,890) also offered big bucks.

As for the two one-week events, Monte Carlo gave their champion $1,021,255 and the runner-up earned $557,687 while the Paris Masters finalists received $1,098,831 and $600,050, respectively.

How Much Will Saudi Arabia Offer?

Saudi Arabia, of course, already offered the biggest prize cheque in tennis, although that is for the unofficial Six Kings Slam with each of the six participants guaranteed $1,500,000 while the winner went home with an extra $4,500,000 for a record $6,000,000.

Jannik Sinner won both the 2024 and 2025 editions and collected a massive $12,000,000 for his efforts.

The chances of Saudi Arabia offering more prize money than the other ATP Masters 1000 events are high as they need to make sure the best in the business compete at the tournament after going through all the trouble of getting an ATP Tour licence.

The prize money at the other Masters events will also increase in the next three years and by the time Saudi Arabia joins the calendar, we could well have the first $2m cheque for a champion.