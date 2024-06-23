Queen’s Tennis Winners and Losers: Carlos Alcaraz, Alex de Minaur fall flat as Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Musetti star

As always, it’s been a fascinating week at the Queen’s Club Championships.

Few would have predicted a final between Tommy Paul and Lorenzo Musetti, but it is hard to deny that both men impressed on their way to the final – which Paul ultimately won.

There were plenty of big surprises, huge upsets, and a fair share of drama through a busy six days of action, with several key storylines emerging.

With action now complete and the focus now largely on Wimbledon, we look at the winners and losers from the Queen’s Club.

Winners

Tommy Paul: Paul is back to his career-high of 12th and is US No 1 for the first time after capturing the most prestigious title of his career. The 27-year-old has put together the strongest season of his career – and we still have half a year to go.

Lorenzo Musetti: It was disappointment in the final for Musetti, but he looks back on track after an impressive week in a not-so impressive season. Expect the Italian to cause some trouble for the rest of the year.

Jack Draper: Defeat in the quarter-final did not dim a stunning week for Draper, who lived up to his new British No 1 status by beating Carlos Alcaraz in round two. Expect all eyes to be on him at Wimbledon.

Billy Harris: The British wildcard was one of the biggest surprises of the tournament, winning two impressive matches to reach his first ATP quarter-final aged 29. He’ll make his SW19 main draw debut in a week.

Sebastian Korda: The American backed up his ‘s-Hertogenbosch final run with a second straight semi-final here. He’ll be in the top 20 for the first time next week, and will be a huge danger at the All England Club.

Losers

Carlos Alcaraz: The Spaniard falls back to world No 3 after failing to defend his title, potentially impacting his Wimbledon chances. He will still be a SW19 favourite, but Draper demonstrated a conclusive blueprint on how to beat him on this surface.

Alex de Minaur: After reaching a career-high of seventh on Monday, de Minaur is back down to world No 9 after his round-one exit. Fatigue caught up to him in his surprise exit to Musetti, after winning the first set 6-1.

Holger Rune: The Dane’s underwhelming season continued with an opening-round exit to Jordan Thompson, failing to back up his semi-final run last year. There are certainly still problems that the world No 15 needs to solve.

Andy Murray: The former world No 1 wowed his home crowd with victory in his 1,000th career match, but then hobbled off court after just five games against Thompson. He now looks a significant Wimbledon doubt.

Frances Tiafoe: Another player who may now miss SW19 after an injury. The American was forced to retire in his round one match after slipping on court, and is not really catching a break in a difficult season to date.