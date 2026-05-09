Rafael Jodar has opened up on his adjustment to playing some of the world’s biggest tournaments, adding that he just wants to ‘enjoy the process’ of becoming a force on the ATP Tour.

The Spaniard has made strong waves this season, reaching the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open and the last four at the Madrid Open.

Across those two tournaments, he has beaten the likes of Alex de Minaur, Joao Fonseca, and Cameron Norrie, while also rapidly climbing the ATP rankings with a string of impressive performances on clay.

His aggressive baseline game and composure under pressure have already caught the attention of many within the sport, with Jodar increasingly being viewed as one of the brightest young talents on the men’s tour – alongside the likes of Joao Fonseca.

In the Spanish capital, Jodar put on an admirable fight against world No 1 Jannik Sinner, providing the Italian’s toughest win en route to the title via a 6-2, 7-6(0) match.

Currently, he sits as the world No 34 and is closing in on guaranteeing a seeded position at the upcoming French Open, which takes place from May 27 – June 7.

“I think just try to accept whatever happens in the tournaments,” said during a press conference at the Italian Open.

“Some weeks you have to accept that things are not going as you could like to.

“But yes, try to be there and learn from those matches. I think it’s very important to analyse the matches and to also share your thoughts with your team.

“They can give you feedback. I think that was really, really important. I follow my own path, but I think I’m doing a great job in accepting things.”

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Jodar is currently competing in the Italian Open, where he was victorious 7-6(4), 6-4 in his first match against Portuguese player Nuno Borges.

The Spaniard will next play Matteo Arnaldi for a spot in the fourth round.

The win marked another solid step forward for the 19-year-old, who has adapted quickly to the physical and mental demands of life on the ATP Tour after making the jump from college tennis earlier this year.

Jodar officially turned professional in January 2026, after having made the decision to leave the University of Virginia – where he competed throughout 2024 and 2025.

“I think overall, I have to improve everything,” he analysed.

“If you want to play against the best players in the world, you have to have a really complete game, and you have to play at a high level for a long time.

“All these tournaments, we know that we have to be there in every tournament that we play.

“The most important thing for me is to enjoy the process. I think I’m doing a great job in that.

“It’s my first time. It’s going to be many first times for me since this is my first year on tour.

“So yeah, just try to enjoy every tournament and obviously try to do my best.”