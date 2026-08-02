The Rafael Jodar rise continues with the Spanish teenager set to crack the top 15 of the ATP Rankings for the first time in his career after his run at the Washington DC Open.

After upsetting fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti in three sets in the quarter-final, Jodar again took the scenic route to reach his maiden ATP 500 final as he also lost the opening set against Alejandro Tabilo.

There were no breaks of serve in the opening set with the world No 30 edging the tie-breaker and the teenager then claimed the first break in game seven of the second set while a break in the opening game of the decider set up the 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-4 victory.

The win earned him a nine-place jump to a career-high No 15 in the ATP Rankings, which is quite an effort for someone who was at No 540 just over a year ago.

He faces Taylor Fritz – who defeated Brandon Nakashima in three sets – in the final and the 19-year-old was quick to pay tribute to his father and coach, Rafael Jodar III.

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“It is great,” the youngster said. “I am doing good things with my team and especially my dad. He’s always there with me, so I really appreciate it that he is travelling with me every week.

“Yeah, it means a lot to be in the final, but ut I have to keep pushing because there is another tough match tomorrow when I will face Fritz in the final.”

From being asked to play tennis just for fun to being in the top 15 best players in men’s tennis, Jodar is “grateful” that his father pushed him from a young age.

Asked about what his father meant to him, replied: “Everything, I started playing tennis with him at my tennis club when I was little, when I was four years old. It means a lot to me that he is in the box.

“You know, he kept pushing me every day when I was younger to play tennis just for fun and that’s the main goal. I am very grateful.”

Jodar, the Spanish No 2 with only seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz ahead of him, can climb as high as No 12 in the rankings if he defeats Fritz in the final and wins his second career title following his maiden title at the Grand Prix Hassan II in April this year.

But the 19-year-old is proving he can play on all surfaces as he reached the quarter-finals on the clay at the Madrid Open, Italian Open and Roland Garros while he made it to the third round at Wimbledon on his debut at the tournament.

After a third-round win on the hard courts of the Miami Open in May, Jodar is now a finalist at the Washington DC Open.