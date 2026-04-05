The 2026 Grand Prix Hassan II final will feature two first-time finalists as veteran Marco Trungelliti will meet teenager Rafael Jodar, with both one win away from a maiden ATP Tour title.

Aged 36 and 63 days, Trungelliti has become the oldest first-time tour-level finalist in the Open Era after beating top seed Luciano Darderi 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) in the semi-final in Marrakech.

And he surpassed the record by nearly two years as previous milestone holder Victor Estrella Burgos was 34 years and 190 days when he reached the 2015 Quito final.

Before his match against Darderi, Trungelliti’s previous ATP Tour semi-final was in 2018, but he never gave up hope of reaching a showpiece match.

“Of course I believed it, that’s one of the reasons that I’m here, otherwise it wouldn’t be possible,” the Argentine said. “And also I’ve worked a lot, me and my team and also my wife, my kid, we all believed in breaking the record basically, and that’s exactly what we have done now.”

On the opposite side of the net will be 19-year-old Jodar, who before the Marrakesh event had played only 14 top-level matches with 11 of them coming in 2026.

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But that tally will increase by five after he beat Dusan Lajovic, fourth seed Tomas Machac, Alexandre Muller and Camilo Ugo Carabelli to reach his first final.

His run to the final has seen him become only the second player born in 2006 or later to reach an ATP Tour final with fellow teenager Joao Fonseca the first one to achieve the feat.

“I’m very happy to be in the final here in Marrakech. It’s been a great week,” the Spaniard said. “There’s still one more match, so I have to be ready for it. It’s going to be a tough one, so let’s get ready for it.”

Rankings Rise

Trungelliti – who previously peaked at No 112 in the ATP Rankings back in 2019 – is fresh off an ATP Challenger Tour title run in Rwanda that helped him to jump to No 117.

He will now become the oldest player to break into the top 100 as he currently sits at No 76 in the Live Rankings after a +41-place jump.

If he beats Jodar in Sunday’s final then he could surge to No 65.

Jodar, meanwhile, started the tournament at a career-high No 86 and he has jumped 22 places to No 67 while a title win will earn him another 10-place boost.

The Spaniard’s prize money for the year sits at $326,672 ahead of Sunday’s final while he has earned $656,271 so far in his career.

A title run will earn him another $107,557 while finishing runner-up will boost his bank balance by $62,750.

Trungelliti has earned “only” $98,779 so far in 2026 while his career earnings are $2,259,217.