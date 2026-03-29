Stan Wawrinka said it would be a ‘small dream’ to play Carlos Alcaraz before he retires from the sport at the end of the year.

During the off-season, the Swiss legend announced that he would be hanging up his racket at the end of 2026.

Wawrinka turned professional in 2002, at the age of 17, before regularly advancing to the latter rounds of Grand Slams in the early 2010s.

Despite the announcement, he is currently inside the world’s top 100 of the ATP rankings, as well as the top 70 of the Live ATP Race.

This admirable position was boosted via a strong third-round appearance at the Australian Open, a result which has not shaken his retirement commitment.

“Absolutely not,” he responded after being asked whether he could play on into 2027, if he remains inside the world’s top 100.

“I’m happy with my level and the fact that I’m still able to push to the maximum. That was my goal for my last season as a professional and that’s how I want to end my career.

“The idea is to finish the year in the Top 100 and so far I’m happy with what I’ve been able to do.”

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As a late bloomer, Wawrinka first managed to get his hands on a Grand Slam title at the 2014 Australian Open – defeating Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal along the way.

16 months later, the Swiss shocked the tennis world again by upsetting the overwhelming favourite, Djokovic, at the 2015 French Open to double his haul.

Subsequent to his victory, he rose to a new career-high ranking of world No 4.

At the 2016 US Open, Wawrinka battled from a set down to, once again, defeat the Serbian legend – installing himself as the third highest-ranked player.

In addition to his Grand Slam victories, the Swiss also joined forces with Roger Federer at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, winning a gold medal in the men’s doubles category.

Whilst he struggled to recapture the Grand Slam-winning form, the Swiss has continued to adapt to the ever-changing tennis scene, competing against Jannik Sinner on six occasions – winning two.

“If I have to be honest, I would like to challenge Carlos [Alcaraz],” revealed Wawrinka.

“I have played with Jannik many times, so I would like to have a different experience.

“We can call it a small dream for this year, it would be stimulating to be on the other side of the net with a player like that.”

At 41 years, Wawrinka continues to break longevity records, including becoming the oldest man since Ken Rosewall in 1978 to reach the last 32 at the Australian Open.

The Swiss is not alone in extending his career deep into his late 30s and beyond, with 38-year-old Djokovic continuing to set the benchmark for longevity on the ATP Tour.

“Only Novak knows how much more he can give on the Tour,” analysed the former world No 3.

“He is certainly still at the top of the sport, he is number 3 in the world and has already played a Grand Slam final this season.

“It’s incredible to watch him play and see how he can still be competitive despite his advancing age.

“I think it’s still too early to look back at what I’ve done during my career. From my point of view, I know that I have always tried to be the best version of myself and to give my best, enjoying every tournament I have been in.

“That’s what I know today and I’m absolutely proud of it.”