Stefanos Tsitsipas has issued an important update about his lingering back issue just days prior to his title defence at the Dubai Championships.

The Greek lifted the title 12 months ago by defeating Lorenzo Sonego, Karen Khachanov, Matteo Berrettini, Tallon Griekspoor, and Felix Auger-Aliassime – his first event victory for nearly a year.

Tsitsipas has been remarkably consistent in Dubai, having also reached the showpiece match in both 2019 (losing to Roger Federer) and 2020 (losing to Novak Djokovic).

Since lifting the famous trophy, the former world No 3 has struggled to continue his form, looking less than 100% in most of his matches.

After the French Open, the Greek hired former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic as coach, but the partnership ended after four weeks.

Back pain caused him to retire during his first-round match at the London Grand Slam, proving to be the final straw in the relationship.

However, a successful off-season has seemingly worked wonders for the discomfort, with Tsitsipas stating that he ‘doesn’t think’ about his back anymore.

“I don’t think of my back anymore, and that’s an amazing thing to see,” said the two-time Grand Slam finalist during an interview with Tennis TV.

“Waking up every day and having to think of any back-related issues, it’s fantastic. I could not ask for anything better right now.

“My health is the number one priority. It’s the most valued thing that I have in my life.

“I lost the other day in Doha, and of course, I was upset, I was a bit sad, I would have wished to go a bit deeper into the tournament, played a little bit more.

“But I remember reflecting in my room, thinking at least I am healthy. At least I get to play and finish a whole match properly. That was something I was not quite certain of a few months ago.

“So to be able to see myself in a position finishing matches back-to-back, playing tournaments and constantly being able to go the whole way with it, it’s such a refreshing feeling.

“I am blessed, actually. I keep reminding myself that that is a very important, big step for me right now in my career.”

At the Dubai Championships, Tsitsipas was handed a brutal opening clash against Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Jack Draper is projected to be his quarter-final opponent, whilst Jakub Mensik and Alexander Bublik are the two seeds elsewhere in their half.

The Greek will need to improve his level from what he has managed to produce so far in 2026, falling in the second round of the Australian Open, as well as not going further than the quarter-finals of both the United Cup and Rotterdam Open.

“The thing is, I can just focus on my game right now,” he added.

“There are no external factors bothering me, getting into my mind.

“The back was a big one, and as much as I wanted to train and get out on the court, and practice and work hard, I was quite limited for a while in terms of my back.

“Now I feel much more free in terms of setting no boundaries and just going the whole way with it.

“I’m not having any physical toll on the work that I am putting in.”

