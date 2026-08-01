Taylor Fritz has provided an update after experiencing ‘super sharp pain’ during his Washington Open quarter-final, just weeks before the upcoming US Open.

The American has endured an injury-hit 2026 season, having suffered knee tendinitis at the end of March that forced him to miss all three clay-court Masters 1000 events.

Fritz returned to the tour at the Geneva Open before competing at the French Open, but suffered first-round defeats at both tournaments.

However, the grass-court season proved far more successful as he reached back-to-back finals in Stuttgart and Halle before advancing to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

With a relatively light schedule this summer, Fritz opted to compete at the ATP 500 event in Washington, where he has progressed to the semi-finals.

The world No 10 claimed the 250th hard-court victory of his career after defeating Zizou Bergs in his opening match.

During his quarter-final against Alex Michelsen, Fritz was seen stretching his knee before taking a medical timeout at 2-2 in the deciding set.

After receiving treatment, the American held serve, saved a match point against Michelsen and eventually secured a dramatic 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(6) victory.

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“The thing is I had the exact same thing happen to me in Dallas on my right knee, but like exact same injury, like same spot, super sharp pain, like it’s more of like a tweak,” said Fritz during his post-match press conference.

“I just tweaked it. And because of how it was in Dallas, I felt really confident that I just needed to see the physio, I needed to work on it a little bit and then play like a game or two, and it would start to just like get better because that’s what happened at Dallas.

“It’s super sharp, feels really weird and then kind of just goes away.

“I felt pretty confident after I did it that it was exactly the same thing, and it would go away, and I’m actually surprised it almost didn’t go away sooner because in Dallas, it was better pretty quickly as soon as I got the physio to work on it.

“I think I have to go and watch the video of what I did. I think I might have just like jammed it in a weird way, but yeah, it was just a weird tweak, and you know, I hope that me calling the physio didn’t put him off in any way.

“But I definitely would have gotten my serve broken if I didn’t call the physio like right at that moment because it was like really painful and sharp, and I was feeling it on like every movement.

“But then after we kind of just like worked on it, loosened it up, and I played on it a bit, it’s good. So, I kind of expected that just off of Dallas.”

Following Washington, Fritz is scheduled to compete at the Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati before travelling to New York for the season’s final Grand Slam, the US Open, which runs from August 30 to September 13.

The American reached the semi-finals in Canada 12 months ago before making the fourth round in Cincinnati and advancing to the quarter-finals at the US Open.