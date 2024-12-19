Italian players won 13 singles titles during the 2024 ATP Tour season with Jannik Sinner accounting for more than half of those trophies.

In total players from 22 different countries won a trophy during the season and the United States finished second behind Italy on the list as they won eight tournaments.

Twelve players from 12 different countries won one ATP title each and they are: Bulgaria (Grigor Dimitrov – Brisbane), Canada (Denis Shapovalov – Belgrade), China (Shang Juncheng – Chengdu), Croatia (Marin Cilic – Hangzhou), Czech Republic (Jiri Lehecka – Adelaide), Greece (Stefanos Tsitsipas – Monte Carlo), Hungary (Márton Fucsovics – Romania), Japan Open (Yoshihito Nishioka – Atlanta), Kazakhstan (Alexander Bublik – Montepellier), Poland (Hubert Hurkacz – Estoril), Portugal (Nuno Borges – Sweden) and Serbia (Novak Djokovic – Paris Olympics).

Chile, Great Britain and Norway were joint eighth as they won two titles each with one player from each country winning those two trophies. Alejandro Tabilo from Chile won titles in Auckland and Mallorca, Great Britain’s Jack Draper picked up trophies in Stuttgart and Vienna while Casper Ruud was champion in Barcelona and Geneva.

The 7 countries with the most ATP titles in 2024:

7. Germany – 3

Alexander Zverev won two of the three titles for Germany as he was crowned champion at the Italian Open and Paris Masters while Jan-Lennard Struff won his maiden ATP singles title in April when he lifted the Bavarian International Tennis Championships trophy in Munich.

5. Australia and Argentina – 4

Alex de Minaur won the Mexican Open and the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships while Jordan Thompson won the Los Cabos Open singles and doubles trophies (only singles count for this list), but Alexei Popyrin won the biggest title as an Australian in 2024 as he lifted the ATP Masters 1000 Canadian Open.

Argentina’s Sebastian Baez won the Rio Open and the Chile Open while Francisco Cerúndolo lifted the trophy in Umag, Croatia, and Facundo Díaz Acosta was crowned champion on home soil in Buenos Aires.

ATP Facts & Stats Features

The 6 active ATP players to win a Grand Slam singles title: Novak Djokovic with 24, Carlos Alcaraz 2nd

The 12 men to win their first ATP title in 2024: ft. Jack Draper and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

4. Spain – 5

One man won four of the five titles for Spain and that man is Carlos Alcaraz. The world No 3 won the French Open, Wimbledon, Indian Wells Open and China Open while Roberto Bautista Agut was crowned champion at the European Open.

3. France – 7

Arthur Fils (Hamberg and Tokyo), Ugo Humbert (Marseille and Dubai), Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Lyon and Basel) and Benjamin Bonzi (Metz) shared the load for France.

2. United States – 8

Tommy Paul won three of the United States’ titles in 2024 as he lifted trophies in Dallas, Queen’s Club and Stockholm. Taylor Fritz was champion at Delray Beach and Eastbourne while Ben Shelton (Houston), Sebastian Korda (Washington) and Marcos Giron (Newport) also chipped in.

1. Italy – 13

Jannik Sinner won the most titles on the ATP Tour in 2024 as his eight contributed to Italy being top of the list. The world No 1 won the Australian Open, US Open, ATP Finals, Miami Open, Cincinnati Open, Shanghai Masters, Rotterdam Open and Halle Open.

There were also three titles from Matteo Berrettini (Marrakesh, Gstaad, Kitzbuhel) and one each from Luciano Darderi (Cordoba) and Lorenzo Sonego (Winston-Salem).