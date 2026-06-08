The ‘biggest problem’ for Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon has been identified

For the first time in a long time, Jannik Sinner will enter a Grand Slam at Wimbledon with a sense of uneasiness rather than overwhelming positivity.

The Italian entered Roland Garros as far and away the best player in the world, having won the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open back-to-back.

With no Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros either, Sinner was expected to lift the Grand Slam title at a canter, but that did not end up happening.

The World No. 1 capitulated at two sets and a break up against Juan Manuel Cerundolo and shockingly exited Roland Garros at the second round stage.

Sinner is not expected to play any tournaments until Wimbledon, which will create uncertainty as he looks to defend his title at the grass court Gand Slam.

As the World No. 1, Sinner will arguably still enter the tournament as the favourite, but there is certainly a looming question mark over his head.

Despite this, legendary tennis coach Rick Macci has dubbed Sinner the ‘heavy favourite’ to win Wimbledon, although he has one uncertainty about the World No. 1.

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In a social media post, Serena Williams’ former coach said: “Sinner will be the heavy favorite at Wimbledon. But the grass can present the biggest problem for him if he plays a big server that can volley and excel at cat and mouse and steal some Italian cheese.”

Without Alcaraz yet again at Wimbledon, it is hard to look past Sinner as the favourite for the Grand Slam. It is unlikely heats will hit as high as they did in Roland Garros and the Italian will be coming off the back of a month away from competitive action.

However, the grass court swing offers up different challenges to the clay of Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic will have his best chance of winning a Grand Slam at Wimbledon and he too has had some much-needed time to prepare for the grass court swing.

Likewise, the surface will also benefit big serves such as Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, both of whom will have a point to prove following disappointing runs at Roland Garros.

And Alexander Zverev, fresh from winning his first-ever Grand Slam at Roland Garros, will be brimming with confidence as the grass court swing arrives.

With the likes of Joao Fonseca and Rafael Jodar also teasing a breakout Grand Slam performance, Wimbledon could be a very competitive event on the grass.

Sinner, however, heads into Wimbledon on a seven-match winning streak, having lifted the trophy for the first time at the 2025 event. The Italian defeated Alcaraz in the final after a four-set contest.