There are still one or two questions that need to be answered in terms of the schedule, but Tim Henman is convinced the new Saudi Arabia Masters event “will be a good addition” to tennis.

The Middle Eastern country has invested millions in tennis in the past few years as they started hosting several exhibition events before finally landing its first ATP-organised event in 2023 as the Next Gen ATP Finals was moved from Milan to Jeddah.

Then came the first official WTA-sanctioned tournament as it started hosting the WTA Finals in 2024 and from 2028 onwards it will host an official ATP tournament with the Saudi Arabia Masters set to join the calendar.

It will become the 10th ATP 1000 tournament with the first edition expected to be staged in February, 2028 and former world No 4 Henman is “exicited” about what’s to come.

“I think the conversation about a Saudi Masters 1000 event has been in the pipeline for a long, long time, and there’s no doubt Saudi Arabia are coming into sport and I think tennis as a whole wanted to embrace that idea, so I’m excited about it,” he told Sky Sports.

“The date in the calendar has been a little bit challenging but I’m sure once the Saudi 1000 is up and running it will be a great event.”

The current Middle Eastern swing comprises of two events, the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, usually played back-to-back from the middle of February until the end of the month.

There has been talk that the South American swing, which usually takes place during the month of February, could fall away to make way for Saudi Arabia event.

One thing is certain, there will be some big changes to the calendar to fit in a new Masters tournament.

“Talking about schedule and adding in an event is an interesting topic of conversation,” Henman said. “When you look at the pinnacle of the sport with the four Grand Slams and the Masters 1000s I think that’s what we be focusing our attention on, to get the players together to play in those big events, but perhaps playing less of those smaller events so that there’s a clearer narrative – the best players playing each other more often!

“It is another event in the calendar and I think there is still work to be done but I’m sure Saudi Masters 1000 will be a good addition.”

But will players want to compete in an extra tournament in what is already a congested calendar?

Henman feels that the fact that Saudi Arabia will be able to offer a lot of money will be a big lure for players.

The six-time Grand Slam semif-finalist added: “We’ve seen the WTA Finals in Riyadh and that is an event which is going from strength to strength but I think if you’re going to have the best male players in the world I’m sure the fans will come and watch.

“When you look at what Saudi Arabia have done by investing in all sorts of different sports, I’m sure the prize money will absolutely be in line with the other Masters 1000 events.”