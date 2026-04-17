Two-time French Open champion Sergi Bruguera has criticised the lack of rivals that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner face, caveating that Alexander Zverev will likely win a Grand Slam.

The Italian and the Spaniard have won the last nine Grand Slams and the two most recent year-end No 1 trophies.

Currently, world No 2 Alcaraz is 7685 points ahead of world No 3 Zverev in the rankings, solidifying their lead at the top of the sport.

Their combined 26420 ranking points are the highest number of points held by the ATP Tour’s top two since 2009, 270 points ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in April of that season.

Last season, Alcaraz and Sinner contested the showpiece matches at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open – something which the Big Three never managed to do in the same year.

Despite the tug-of-war between the two being a compelling storyline for many tennis fans, others – such as Bruguera – suggest that their dominance is aided by rivals who lack strength.

“When Nadal, Federer and Djokovic were around, it was already something extraordinary,” analysed Bruguera during an interview with Punto De Break.

“I thought that afterwards there would be more balance, with many players capable of winning Grand Slams. But for the past two years, the same players have been winning everything – they are clearly ahead of the rest.

“What we’re missing are two or three players in that second tier who can truly challenge them. In the past, you had players like Wawrinka, Murray or Del Potro who could win a Slam, but that type of player isn’t there right now.

“It’s true that some players may lack ambition. Many are already doing very well inside the top 10 or 15, and when they hit form for a week, they can reach finals or win an ATP 500 – and that seems enough for them.

“I can’t speak for what’s in their minds, but it does feel like not many are willing to push themselves to reach the level needed to compete with Sinner and Alcaraz.”

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Zverev has contested three Grand Slam finals and has remained a persistent presence in the latter stages of the biggest tournaments for nearly a decade.

At the 2020 US Open, Dominic Thiem prevailed 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) to win his sole Grand Slam title after the German had led by two sets and a break and served for the match at 5-3 in the decider.

Four years later, Zverev had placed himself back in the same position, but – unfortunately for him – the same result transpired with Alcaraz victorious 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

His most recent appearance in a Grand Slam final was at the 2025 Australian Open against Jannik Sinner and was trounced 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Overall, Sinner is on an eight-match winning streak against the German, while Alcaraz has won four of their last five encounters.

Despite all of the scar tissue, Bruguera believes that Zverev is the one who will break the Alcaraz-Sinner Grand Slam duopoly.

The former world No 3 acted as the main coach for the German from 2022 to 2023, with the pair continuing their positive relationship after the split.

“I don’t know, but I’ve always believed in Alexander Zverev [to break the Grand Slam drought],” says the Spaniard.

“He’s someone who has consistently worked hard and has the ambition to win a Grand Slam. He’s come close several times, reaching three finals.

“At Roland Garros, he was a break up against Alcaraz in the fifth set, but just lacked that final edge. For me, he’s one of the few who always steps on court believing he can truly compete with them.

“That pressure [to win a Grand Slam] surely weighs on him, especially when it’s constantly mentioned.

“When I started working with him, he was coming through a difficult period and wasn’t in a good place, but we connected immediately.

“We began in Miami, where he reached the quarter-finals, but then he got COVID.

“After that, he had an outstanding clay-court season [in 2022] until he twisted his ankle in the semi-finals in Paris against Nadal.

“At that moment, he was playing some of his best tennis – anything could have happened if he had won that match.

“But the injury set him back, and it took around six months for him to fully recover and regain his level.”

Zverev is currently competing in the ATP 500 event in Munich and will then travel to the Spanish capital for the Madrid Masters, April 22 – May 3.