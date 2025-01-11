Gael Monfils is now the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title as he surpassed Roger Federer’s five-year-old record and his daughter Skai was on his mind moments after he secured the milestone.

The Frenchman – born September 1, 1986 – won his 13th ATP singles title and first since 2023 as he defeated Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-4 in the Auckland Open final.

Aged 38 years and four months, Monfils became the oldest title winner in ATP Tour history as he overtook Federer, who was 38 years and two months when he won the Swiss Indoors Basel in 2019.

They are the only two men to win ATP titles after turning 38, but they are well shy of the oldest Open Era records with that honour going to Pancho Gonzales as the American was 44 years and seven months when he won the title in Kingston in 1972.

“It means a lot [to win]. Age is a number. But we keep working. I keep believing that I can play high-quality tennis and I have been showing it this week so I am very happy,” he said.

“[My first title] was 20 years ago. I still have the passion to play tennis. I feel I [can] still strike the ball very well. Hopefully, many more to come.”

Monfils, though, is the oldest Open Era winner since Ken Rosewall in 1977 as the Australian was 43 years and five days when he lifted the trophy in Hong Kong.

It is Monfils’ second title since becoming a father as his wife Elina Svitolina gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Skai in October 2022.

A year after Skai was born, the former world No 6 – then aged 37 years and one month – lifted the Stockholm Open trophy and now 15 months later he won another title.

The message on the camera after his victory over Bergs was short and sweet as he wrote: “For Skai.”

“It has been an amazing week and, of course, to win is beautiful. It is special that after 12 years [since making my debut] I could come here to win the trophy,” he said during his on-court interview.

“I showed good tennis, I overcame adversity, I showed resilience. I feel like I have been really blessed that I can stand here as an Auckland champion.”

He added: “I have a great family behind me, great support from my family, from my team, from my friends. Somehow, no one wants me to stop. It’s not that I want to stop, but we know one day I will have to stop. But I still have the faith and I still have the belief that I can produce nice tennis, I still enjoy myself.

ATP Facts & Stats Features

The 5 oldest ATP Tour title winners: Roger Federer bumped down to second place

The 6 players Novak Djokovic has beaten 20+ times: Gael Monfils joins Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer

“Some moments are harder because it is never easy to leave your daughter in Europe and you are here hitting some tennis balls, even if it is fun, it is not easy.

“At the end of the day, I feel blessed, I do something that I love, I am still fit, my family is behind me. Great week so I feel like I need to keep playing tennis.”