Jannik Sinner is within touching distance of the world No 1 ranking as he could overtake Carlos Alcaraz at the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters, but he used an interesting word to discuss the potential showdown in Monaco.

Alcaraz has been top of the ATP Rankings since November and he increased his points lead over Sinner when he won the Australian Open, but the Italian has hit back in the best possible fashion in recent weeks as he won the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open.

It resulted in a 1,960-point swing as Sinner earned 2,000 points for winning the Sunshine Double as he didn’t have any points to defend, while Alcaraz picked up only 40 points following a semi-final defeat in California and a third-round loss in Florida.

The Spaniard now leads the rankings by 1,190 points and he will drop another 1,000 points at the start of the Monte Carlo Masters as he is the defending champion while Sinner once again doesn’t have any points to defend.

If both reach the latter stages of the first ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event of the year with Sinner outperforming the 23-year-old, then the Italian will reclaim the No 1 spot in the rankings.

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Asked about his battle with Alcaraz, Sinner said: “I think it’s all individual, our sport, that it’s very tough. As I said, you know, things don’t change as how I see.

“You know, the big picture for me is depending on how I play, and that should be the ranking.

“Carlos, he has been so consistent, you know, for so, so long. Now we go on clay, you know, where we all know how strong he is there.”

He Sinner then sort of downplayed his ability to recover in time for the Monte Carlo Masters, which starts on 6 April, as he revealed the turnaround time is quickly stating “if I want to play Monaco”.

The four-time Grand Slam winner added: “But I look on my side. For me, now the most important is to recover, enjoy this moment, and I don’t have a lot of time to adjust, playing on clay, if I want to play Monaco.

“So let’s see. You know, for me, I just try to enjoy also these moments and not thinking too much. You know, I have always been someone who thinks in a very present moment. I don’t look in front, but I also don’t look backwards.

“Whatever comes, comes. I’m very happy about these couple of tournaments, and now a new chapter starts with the clay again. Let’s see how it goes.”