Jannik Sinner leaves no prisoners on the tennis court, but he has earned high praise for the way he hands himself behind the scenes on the ATP Tour.

Sinner has began the season in stunning fashion, by winning the first four Masters events of 2026 in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid.

Despite his dominance, the top players on the ATP Tour often speak very highly of the Italian and that’s been mirrored by a high-profile tennis journalist.

In an interview with Tales from Tennis, tennis broadcaster Rich Connelly divulged information about his experiences with Jannik Sinner away from the tennis court.

Connelly was full of praise for the World No. 1’s conduct and he revealed that Sinner’s behaviour has always been impeccable both on and off the court.

“He does an incredible job of bringing this personality to everything he does and I think from the outside, we kind of take it granted as that is who he is. Players put al ot of effort into the way they come across and how they are,” said Connelly.

“In an interview, if you have one bad day when you come across grumpy or sad, or snap at somebody, that sticks around for a long time. So to be able to maintain that cheer and that good nature, I really admire. Jannik is kind, would be the word I would use actually.

“He’s one of the guys that when you sit down with him, he will return the question. And you can have a little conversation with him. I’ve found him to be a delight really, right from the moment when he came into the studio in Rotterdam a few years back when he was a gangly teenager effectively into the champion he is now. He’s been professional from the word go, but also kind with it.”

Sinner has only suffered two defeats so far this season, in his first 32 matches on the ATP Tour.

Those came against Novak Djokovic, who knocked the Italian out of the Australian Open semi-finals, and Jakub Mensik, who beat Sinner at the Qatar Open.

Since losing to Mensik in Doha, Sinner has won 23 straight matches which has brought him titles at Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open.

The star heads to home soil now at the Italian Open, where he looks to continue his incredible streak at 2026 Masters tournaments.

Sinner has received a bye into the second round of the Italian Open and he awaits the winner of the first round match between Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Ofner.

The Italian is yet to play Ofner on the ATP Tour, but he has beaten Michelsen in each of their three matches so far.