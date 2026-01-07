Several rising stars are making their way up the ATP Tour, and Coleman Wong may be among the most exciting to watch over the coming months and years.

The 21-year-old has been recognised as a huge talent for numerous years and, after a big breakthrough towards the end of 2025, he is again making waves on home soil at the ATP Hong Kong Tennis Open this week.

Here, we look back at all you need to know about Wong’s career so far, and the star’s expected rise up the ATP Rankings amid his Hong Kong campaign.

Impressive junior career

Wong was long-recognised as a hugely promising junior, with a string of notable successes as a young star.

In 2018, he won the U-14 singles title at the prestigious Orange Bowl, one of the biggest tennis tournaments for junior players.

That was followed by victory in the 2021 US Open boys’ doubles event, where Wong partnered with Max Westphal to beat Viacheslav Bielinskyi and Petr Nesterov in the final.

Wong backed that up with another boys’ doubles triumph at the 2022 Australian Open, pairing up with Bruno Kuzuhara to defeat Alex Michelsen and Daniel Vallejo.

He was then a semi-finalist at the US Open boys’ singles event in 2022, falling to Gilles-Arnaud Bailly in the last four.

Tennis News

Are Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s achievements being belittled? Renowned coach thinks so

ATP Auckland Open entry list, prize money, ranking points, key dates: Shelton and Ruud lead field

Senior transition and rise

After first transitioning into the senior game in 2022, Wong began to make significant moves up the ATP pecking order in 2023.

The 21-year-old lifted his first two titles on the ITF Tour that season and would also reach his first two finals on the ATP Challenger Tour, finishing the year ranked 253rd in the world — after starting the season outside of the top 700.

Wong would then crack the top 200 of the ATP Rankings for the first time in 2024, finishing the season as the world No 170.

That season saw him reach two further ATP Challenger Tour finals and make his Masters 1000 main-draw debut, coming through qualifying at the Miami Open, and then receiving a wildcard into the Shanghai Masters.

In 2024, Wong also competed in Grand Slam qualifying for the first time, winning his opening-round qualifying match at the US Open, while reaching his career-high ranking of 128th in September of that year.

2025 breakthrough

2025 proved to be the most significant season of the 21-year-old’s career to date, with the star making history for his nation across the year.

Wong received a wildcard into the Miami Open and, after beating Daniel Altmaier in round one, stunned 13th seed Ben Shelton in the second round for the biggest win of his career to date.

Though his campaign ended in round three to Adam Walton, he became the first player from Hong Kong to win a main draw match at a Masters 1000 event.

He also received a wildcard into the Madrid Open in April, and then reached the second round of the Cincinnati Open as a qualifier in August.

However, it was at the US Open where he had arguably the biggest breakthrough of his career so far.

Wong came through qualifying to reach the main draw, becoming the first man from Hong Kong in the Open Era to compete in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament.

He then became the first man from Hong Kong in the Open Era — and the first in 71 years — to win a major main draw match, beating Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets in round one.

Wong backed that up with a four-set victory over Walton in round two and, though his campaign ended with a five-set loss to Andrey Rublev in round three, his run marked him as one to watch in the future.

Hong Kong Tennis Open breakthrough

Wong’s 2026 campaign is starting on home soil at the ATP Hong Kong Tennis Open, and he has more than made the most of the wildcard he received into the event.

The world No 150 defeated Mariano Navone 6-3, 7-5 to start his campaign with a win, and he then rallied from a set down to stun sixth seed Gabriel Diallo on Wednesday, defeating the world No 40 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in front of a raucous home crowd.

Victory for Wong on Wednesday has propelled him up 18 places to world No 132 in the ATP Live Rankings, and he would secure a new career-high ranking should he reach the semi-final.

However, that is by no means guaranteed, with the star set for a tough test against top seed and world No 7 Lorenzo Musetti later this week.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: 2026 ATP Adelaide International entry list, prize money, ranking points, key dates: Fonseca, Vacherot, Paul star